HOME > Cricket

Kieron Pollard ruled out of PSL before joining Peshawar Zalmi

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

West Indies’ all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League 2020 even before he could join the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Pollard led West Indies in their side’s two-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which they won 2-0.

He was expected to fly for Pakistan soon after but complained of tightness in his right thigh.

Fellow West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite will continue to play for Peshawar as Pollard’s replacement.

Pollard has apologised to Zalmi fans for his absence but said that he is confident the team can hand Darren Sammy his first trophy as a head coach.

Pollard had featured in the previous three editions of the PSL.

