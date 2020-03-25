Kevin Pietersen tweets in Hindi urging Indians to stay home

Former England and Quetta Gladiators batsman Kevin Pietersen posted a tweet in Hindi urging Indians to stay united and safe from the coronavirus.

Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world. India also announced a 21-day lockdown in the world’s second most populous country.

The pandemic has also forced postponement and cancellation of many major sporting events.

India’s billion-plus population went into a three-week lockdown on Wednesday, with a third of the world now under orders to stay indoors, as the coronavirus pandemic forced Japan to postpone the Olympics until next year, AFP added.