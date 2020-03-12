Karachi’s PSL matches to be held behind closed doors

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Sindh government have decided that the remaining Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi will be held behind closed doors at the National Stadium.

The decision comes hours after Pakistan’s coronavirus count reached 21, with a majority of those cases being reported in Sindh.

“The Sindh government has decided that the remaining matches of the PSL in Karachi will take place without any crowd,” Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Twitter.

“This decision has been made after consultation with all stakeholders, including the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

The PCB said the precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of spectators, players, officials and the media.

“Health and safety is paramount and takes precedence over cricket,” said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan.

“We empathise with the Karachi fans who have been outstanding with their support in the earlier matches and during the hosting of eight PSL matches last year.”

Wasim said it was important to ensure that public well-being is not compromised.

Tickets to be refunded

The PCB said that the tickets for these matches will be refunded through TCS and www.yayvo.com in line with the ticketing policy.