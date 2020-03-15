Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

Date: March 14

Venue: National Stadium of Karachi

It was eventually a four-wicket win in the final over but Karachi Kings should have won this a long time ago. Two points tonight mean they have qualified for the semi-finals while Islamabad United have suffered the ignominy of being knocked out of the group stages for the first time.

LIVE UPDATES

Karachi Kings

Over 19.2: Karachi Kings 137-5 (Match won by four wickets and four balls remaining)

Two-time champions United knocked out in group stages

Raees to Umaid, FOUR

Raees to Jordan, 1 run

Over 18: Karachi Kings 119-5 (18 runs needed off 12 balls)

Chadwick Walton smashes a six and a four but Rumman Raees has the last laugh by dismissing him

Raees to Jordan, no run

Raees to Umaid, 1 bye

Raees to Walton, CAUGHT

Slower delivery gets the better of Chadwick Walton, who hits it to short cover. Soft signal is out so it stays out but not sure if it carried

Raees to Walton, SIX

Raees to Walton, FOUR

Raees to Jordan, 1 run

Over 17: Karachi Kings 107-5 (30 runs needed off 18 balls)

Karachi Kings seem bent on throwing this away. Required run-rate now 10

Gohar to Walton, no run

Gohar to Walton, no run

Gohar to Jordan, 1 run

Gohar to Jordan, no run

Gohar to Jordan, no run

Gohar to Imad, OUT

Imad Wasim goes now and Islamabad United suddenly have momentum on their side

Over 16: Karachi Kings 105-4 (32 runs needed off 24 balls)

Nine runs and a wicket in that over and Karachi have let Islamabad back into this

Shadab to Imad, 1 leg bye

Shadab to Walton, 1 run

Shadab to Iftikhar, CAUGHT

Iftikhar Ahmed gets down on one knee and slaps it straight to deep mid-on. Shadab Khan is pumped

Shadab to Iftikhar, no run

Shadab to Imad, 1 run

Shadab to Imad, SIX

Over 15: Karachi Kings 97-3 (40 runs needed off 30 balls)

Karachi making a meal of simple chase

Gohar to Iftikhar, no run

Gohar to Imad, 1 run

Gohar to Iftikhar, 1 run

Gohar to Imad, 1 run

Gohar to Imad, FOUR

Gohar to Imad, no run

Over 14: Karachi Kings 90-3 (47 runs needed off 36 balls)

Are Karachi in the mood to make a mess of this? The required run-rate goes up further and Delport goes too

Shadab to Delport, BOWLED

Cameron Delport’s painful knock comes to a close as he is bowled by Shadab Khan

Shadab to Delport, no run

Shadab to Imad, 1 run

Shadab to Delport, 1 run

Shadab to Imad, 1 run

Shadab to Delport, 1 run

Over 13: Karachi Kings 86-2 (51 runs needed off 42 balls)

Just one run off the over and the required run-rate moves above seven now

Gohar to Imad, no run

Gohar to Imad, no run

Gohar to Imad, no run

Gohar to Imad, no run

Gohar to Imad, no run

Gohar to Delport, 1 run

Over 12: Karachi Kings 85-2 (52 runs needed off 48 balls)

Loud appeal by Shadab Khan but the umpire is unmoved. Just four off the over

Shadab to Imad , no run

Shadab to Delport, 1 run

Shadab to Imad, 1 run

Shadab to Imad, 1 wide

Shadab to Imad, no run

Shadab to Imad, no run

Over 11: Karachi Kings 82-2 (55 runs needed off 54 balls)

These two know they just need to nudge it around to win this from here

Ashraf to Delport, no run

Ashraf to Delport, no run

Ashraf to Imad, 1 run

Ashraf to Imad, FOUR

Ashraf to Imad, 1 run

Ashraf to Delport, 1 run

Over 10: Karachi Kings 75-2 (62 runs needed off 60 balls)

Karachi cruising at halfway mark of their chase

Musa to Delport, no run

Musa to Delport, no run

Musa to Delport, no run

Musa to Imad, 1 run

Musa to Imad, no run

Musa to Delport, 1 run

Over 9: Karachi Kings 73-2 (64 runs needed off 66 balls)

Three runs off that one. Required run-rate still under six though

Akif to Imad, no run

Akif to Delport, 1 run

Akif to Imad, 1 run

Akif to Imad, no run

Akif to Delport, 1 run

Akif to Delport, no run

Over 8: Karachi Kings 70-2 (67 runs needed off 72 balls)

Musa with another tight over but Karachi don’t even need to leave second gear if wickets don’t fall

Musa to Delport, 1 run

Musa to Delport, no run

Musa to Delport, no run

Musa to Imad, 1 run

Musa to Delport, 1 run

Musa to Delport, no run

Over 7: Karachi Kings 67-2 (70 runs needed off 78 balls)

Some poor fielding gifts Karachi three extra runs. Islamabad can’t afford that

Raees to Imad, FOUR

Raees to Delport, 1 run

Raees to Imad, 1 run

Raees to Imad, no run

Raees to Delport, 1 run

Raees to Delport, no run

Over 6: Karachi Kings 60-2 (77 runs needed off 84 balls)

Definitely Karachi’s powerplay despite the wicket-maiden over

Musa to Imad, no run

Musa to Imad, no run

Musa to Babar, BOWLED

Babar Azam chops it onto his stumps and Musa Khan celebrates. Islamabad back in it now?

Musa to Babar, no run

Musa to Babar, no run

Musa to Babar, no run

Over 5: Karachi Kings 60-1 (77 runs needed off 90 balls)

Karachi Kings off to flier thanks to Sharjeel Khan’s cameo

Akif to Sharjeel, LBW

Sharjeel Khan’s superb cameo comes to an end but still an incredible 37 off only 14

Akif to Babar, 1 run

Akif to Babar, FOUR

Akif to Babar, no run

Akif to Babar, 1 wide

Akif to Babar, 2 runs

Akif to Sharjeel, 1 run

Over 4: Karachi Kings 51-0 (86 runs needed off 96 balls)

Babar Azam gets into the act now with two boundaries off Rumman Raees’s first over

Raees to Babar, FOUR

Raees to Babar, FOUR

Raees to Babar, no run

Raees to Babar, no run

Raees to Babar, no run

Raees to Babar, no run

Over 3: Karachi Kings 43-0 (94 runs needed off 102 balls)

Akif Javed’s good over is spoiled by another boundary by Sharjeel off the final delivery

Akif to Sharjeel, FOUR

Akif to Sharjeel, no run

Akif to Sharjeel, no run

Akif to Babar, 1 run

Akif to Babar, 1 wide

Akif to Babar, no run

Akif to Babar, 1 wide

Akif to Babar, no run

Akif to Babar, 1 wide

Over 2: Karachi Kings 35-0 (102 runs needed off 108 balls)

Sharjeel Khan is in no mood to hang around tonight. Two more sixes in that over as Sharjeel targets square leg

Gohar to Sharjeel, no run

Gohar to Sharjeel, SIX

Gohar to Sharjeel, SIX

Gohar to Babar, 1 run

Gohar to Babar, no run

Gohar to Babar, 2 runs

Over 1: Karachi Kings 20-0 (117 runs needed off 114 balls)

Nightmare start for Islamabad United. Two sixes, two fours and a lost review as Sharjeel lays into Musa

Musa to Sharjeel, SIX

Musa to Sharjeel, FOUR

Musa to Sharjeel, no run

Musa to Sharjeel, FOUR

Musa to Sharjeel, no run

Musa to Sharjeel, SIX

Islamabad United have set a gettable target of 137 runs for Karachi Kings to chase.

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Over 20: Islamabad United 136-6

Karachi rotate their bowlers well to restrict Islamabad to 136

Jordan to Gohar, 2 runs

Jordan to Gohar, FOUR

Jordan to Gohar, 2 runs

Jordan to Ashraf, 1 run

Jordan to Ashraf, 2 runs

Jordan to Gohar, 1 run

Over 19: Islamabad United 124-6

Good over by Muhammad Amir, who finishes without a wicket but gives only 0-28

Amir to Gohar, 1 run

Amir to Gohar, 2 runs

Amir to Gohar, no run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 wide

Amir to Gohar, 1 run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Over 18: Islamabad United 117-6

Chris Jordan is smashed for a boundary first ball but comes back strongly

Jordan to Gohar, no run

Jordan to Gohar, no run

Jordan to Ashraf, 1 run

Jordan to Ashraf, 1 run, INGRAM RUN OUT

Colin Ingram is run-out as they try to pinch a second. Islamabad would do well to cross 140 now

Jordan to Ingram, 1 run

Jordan to Ingram, FOUR

Over 17: Islamabad United 110-5

Good over by Muhammad Amir and a strong LBW shout is turned down but DRS shows Faheem ashraf would have been out had they reviewed

Amir to Ingram, 1 run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Amir to Ingram, 1 run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Amir to Ingram, 1 run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Over 16: Islamabad United 104-5

Islamabad United are struggling to middle anything at the moment. Just four off the over

Iftikhar to Ashraf, 1 run

Iftikhar to Ashraf, no run

Iftikhar to Ingram, 1 run

Iftikhar to Ashraf, 1 run

Iftikhar to Ashraf, no run

Iftikhar to Ingram, 1 run

Over 15: Islamabad United 100-5

Karachi Kings peg Islamabad United back with wickets

Jordan to Ashraf, no run

Jordan to Ali, CAUGHT

Asif Ali nails his shot but smashes it straight to Usama Mir, who manages to hold on at the second attempt

Jordan to Ali, 2 runs

Jordan to Ali, no run

Jordan to Ali, 1 wide

Jordan to Ali, no run

Jordan to Ali, no run

Over 14: Islamabad United 97-4

Iftikhar Ahmed is doing the business for Karachi Kings. Six runs and a wicket in that over

Iftikhar to Talat, CAUGHT

And now Hussain Talat goes. Islamabad United losing their way a little here

Iftikhar to Talat, no run

Iftikhar to Talat, FOUR

Iftikhar to Talat, no run

Iftikhar to Ingram, 1 run

Iftikhar to Talat, 1 run

Over 13: Islamabad United 91-3

Hussain Talat punches it through point for four but Arshad Iqbal does well as only seven come off his second over

Arshad to Talat, 1 run

Arshad to Talat, FOUR

Arshad to Talat, no run

Arshad to Ingram, 1 run

Arshad to Talat, 1 run

Arshad to Talat, no run

Over 12: Islamabad United 84-3

Iftikhar Ahmed is the seventh bowler used today by Imad Wasim and he gives away only two runs

Iftikhar to Talat, 1 run

Iftikhar to Ingram, 1 run

Iftikhar to Ingram, no run

Iftikhar to Ingram, no run

Iftikhar to Ingram, no run

Iftikhar to Ingram, no run

Over 11: Islamabad United 82-3

Great over by Arshad Iqbal. Karachi have done well to pull Islamabad back

Arshad to Ingram, 1 run

Arshad to Talat, 2 no-ball

Arshad to Shadab, CAUGHT

Arshad Iqbal is brought into the attack and he dismisses skipper Shadab Khan straight away

Arshad to Shadab, no run

Arshad to Talat, 1 run

Arshad to Shadab, 1 run

Arshad to Talat, 1 run

Over 10: Islamabad United 76-2

Islamabad United on course to set daunting target for Karachi

Imad to Talat, 1 run

Imad to Shadab, 1 run

Imad to Talat, 1 run

Imad to Shadab, 1 run

Imad to Shadab, no run

Imad to Talat, 1 run

Over 9: Islamabad United 71-2

Usama Mir also returns with a good over. Only six off it

Mir to Talat, 1 leg bye

Mir to Shadab, 1 run

Mir to Talat, 1 run

Mir to Shadab, 1 run

Mir to Shadab, 2 runs

Mir to Shadab, no run

Over 8: Islamabad United 65-2

Great comeback over by Imad Wasim. Dismisses Phil Salt and almost gets Shadab Khan too but he’s dropped in the deep by Umaid Asif

Imad to Shadab, 1 run

Imad to Shadab, FOUR

Imad to Shadab, no run

Imad to Shadab, no run

Imad to Talat, 1 run

Imad to Salt, CAUGHT

Phil Salt sends it miles into the Karachi night sky and Chris Jordan does well to judge it in the deep

Over 7: Islamabad United 59-1

Spin is proving expensive for Karachi at the moment. Usama Mir also leaks 12 in his first over

Mir to Talat, FOUR

Mir to Talat, 2 runs

Mir to Talat, FOUR

Mir to Talat, no run

Mir to Talat, no run

Mir to Talat, 2 runs

Over 6: Islamabad United 47-1

Strong powerplay for Islamabad as they finish it off by taking 12 off Imad Wasim’s first over

Imad to Talat, 1 run

Imad to Talat, 2 runs

Imad to Salt, 1 run

Imad to Talat, 1 run

Imad to Salt, 1 run

Imad to Salt, SIX

Over 5: Islamabad United 35-1

Much-changed Islamabad off to solid start after losing toss

Umaid to Talat, no run

Umaid to Hussain, CAUGHT

Rizwan Hussain gets the faintest of inside edges while trying to pull and Chadwick Walton hangs onto it well

Umaid to Hussain, 2 runs

Umaid to Salt, 1 run

Umaid to Hussain, 1 run

Umaid to Hussain, no run

Over 4: Islamabad United 31-0

Islamabad United batsmen aren’t afraid of playing it on the up and Chris Jordan is greeted with a four through cover by Phil Salt

Jordan to Hussain, 1 run

Jordan to Hussain, no run

Jordan to Salt, 1 run

Jordan to Salt, no run

Jordan to Salt, no run

Jordan to Salt, FOUR

Over 3: Islamabad United 25-0

Phil Salt with an over-the-top pull to get himself going as Muhammad Amir concedes eight

Amir to Salt, 1 run

Amir to Salt, FOUR

Amir to Salt, no run

Amir to Hussain, 1 run

Amir to Hussain, 2 runs

Amir to Hussain, no run

Over 2: Islamabad United 17-0

Rizwan Hussain hits Umaid Asif on the up for two boundaries. Good start for Islamabad United

Umaid to Salt, no run

Umaid to Hussain, 1 run

Umaid to Hussain, FOUR

Umaid to Hussain, no run

Umaid to Hussain, FOUR

Umaid to Salt, 1 run

Over 1: Islamabad United 7-0

Good start by Muhammad Amir as Phil Salt is nearly bowled but ends up inside-edging it for four

Amir to Salt, 1 run

Amir to Salt, no run

Amir to Salt, no run

Amir to Salt, FOUR

Amir to Salt, 1 wide

Amir to Hussain, 1 run

Karachi Kings have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss.

Shadab’s men are struggling at fifth spot in the points table and suffered the setback of losing four of their key foreign players in Colin Munro, Dale Steyn, Dawid Malan and Luke Ronchi as they return home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Karachi are playing in their backyard, albeit behind closed doors, hoping to seal their spot in the play-offs. Their opener Alex Hales will not be part of today’s game as he’s travelling back to the UK.



Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Karachi Kings – Islamabad United fixture.