Karachi Kings’ Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL

England and Karachi Kings all-rounder Chris Jordan has said he has no regrets about opting to stay and play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixtures despite many overseas players pulling out of the competition amid through due to the coronavirus pandemic, PA Media has reported.

Jordan was one of the few foreign players to stay back in Pakistan for the PSL and was said to take part in a historic semi-final against Lahore Qalandars before the league was abruptly called to a halt after England and Karachi teammate Alex Hales was suspected of having the coronavirus.

Jordan was tested for the virus by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the results came back negative.

“It was up to each person to make their own decision and everyone has their own scenario – be it their family or their kids. It wasn’t a case of ‘one go, all go’ or ‘one stay, all stay’,” he said. “Pretty much all the other cricket was gone in the end, everything, but the cases in Pakistan were still minimal. In the end the questions you had to answer were about what if things move quickly back in England, could we get back? I always felt if anything was happening we would get notified early.”

He said the situation escalated when his compatriot and Karachi Kings teammate Alex Hales informed the team officials about his medical condition.

“I spoke to Alex when he began to feel unwell, he contacted the guys in our team to let them know what he was experiencing and from there things moved pretty quickly. We took the test, but I wasn’t overly concerned because I had been following it quite closely. I knew it could take anyone down but also that there has been many more recoveries.”

He said that he tried to remain calm when he understood how the virus impacts people and who are more vulnerable to it.