Jimmy Neesham irritated by constant questions about PSL

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Photo: AFP

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham has had enough of being asked questions about the Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite never having played in it.

 “Getting a bit sick of this question!” he said while retweeting a question on the standards of PSL on his Twitter. “I haven’t played in it so how would I know?”

The all-rounder, earlier on Instagram, had hinted at participating in the lucrative Pakistani 20-over competition.

However, Neesham could not take part in this year’s competition due to international commitments.

