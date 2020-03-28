Jimmy Neesham irritated by constant questions about PSL

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham has had enough of being asked questions about the Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite never having played in it.

“Getting a bit sick of this question!” he said while retweeting a question on the standards of PSL on his Twitter. “I haven’t played in it so how would I know?”

Getting a bit sick of this question! I haven’t played in it so how would I know??? https://t.co/LOXoryYGau — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 27, 2020

The all-rounder, earlier on Instagram, had hinted at participating in the lucrative Pakistani 20-over competition.

However, Neesham could not take part in this year’s competition due to international commitments.