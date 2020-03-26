Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 1 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

ICC postpones World Cup qualifiers due to coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
ICC postpones World Cup qualifiers due to coronavirus fears

Photo: AFP

Cricket’s governing body postponed a swathe of qualifiers for next year’s T20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on international sport.

All qualifiers scheduled to take place before July in Kuwait, South Africa, Namibia, Spain, Papua New Guinea, Belgium, Malaysia and Finland are affected, a statement said.

“The decision has been taken in conjunction with members and in line with the relevant government and public health authority advice,” the International Cricket Council said.

India will host the T20 World Cup, a revamped version of the former Champions Trophy, in October-November of 2021. It is not to be confused with this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

India will also hold the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

They are one of the many sports events worldwide to be postponed including the Tokyo Olympics, which have been delayed until next year.

The ICC said this year’s remaining qualifiers are being “continually monitored”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus ICC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
International Cricket Council, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2021, coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Karachi Kings' Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Karachi Kings’ Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
Coronavirus can be beaten using 'Test match tactics', believes Tendulkar
Coronavirus can be beaten using ‘Test match tactics’, believes Tendulkar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.