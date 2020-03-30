Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Hashim Amla names Mohammad Asif best bowler he’s ever faced

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
South African great Hashim Amla has named Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif the best bowler he has ever faced.

“Mohammad Asif is the best one [I’ve ever faced],” he said in a YouTube video. “His accuracy was amazing. With the new ball, he managed to take the ball away and in, and every ball felt like a question on you that could get you out, so I found him an amazing bowler.”

He added that Saeed Ajmal was a brilliant bowler  but his spin bowling could be tackled.

The veteran South African batsman named Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousaf as the Pakistani cricketers he most admires. “Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousaf, Wasim [Akram] and Waqar [Younis] were the guys I watched and thought, Wow! Look at these cricketers. It is brilliant to see guys like Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed now being involved with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams.”

The former opener also praised the PSL.

“The biggest aspect is international cricket coming back to Pakistan and Pakistan has always had a major role in cricket, so it was brilliant to experience the wonderful country. It has been really nice to be here again and I hope that the PSL goes from strength to strength every year. All the foreign players have really enjoyed it.”

