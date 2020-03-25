Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi for providing rations to families that are staying at home under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Great work for humanity,” Harbhajan tweeted while sharing pictures of Afridi distributing rations among the people. “May god bless us all. More power to you. Praying for world’s well-being.”

Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
harbhajan singh Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, India, Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh, coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
South Africa’s cricket team goes into self-isolation
South Africa’s cricket team goes into self-isolation
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
No PSL player tests positive for coronavirus, confirms PCB
No PSL player tests positive for coronavirus, confirms PCB
Coronavirus can be beaten using 'Test match tactics', believes Tendulkar
Coronavirus can be beaten using ‘Test match tactics’, believes Tendulkar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.