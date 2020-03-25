Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi for providing rations to families that are staying at home under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Great work for humanity,” Harbhajan tweeted while sharing pictures of Afridi distributing rations among the people. “May god bless us all. More power to you. Praying for world’s well-being.”

Great work for humanity @SAfridiOfficial May god bless us all.. more power to you.. praying for world’s well being..🙏🙏 Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/I0ijsTQ4vO — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2020

Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world.