Hafeez calls for lifetime ban on players harming country’s reputation

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has called for a lifetime ban on players who tarnish the reputation of their country.

“The players who are found guilty of harming the country’s reputation should not be given the same amount of respect,” Hafeez said while speaking in Samaa TV’s programme Sports Action. “There are standards which need to be set by the cricket board and they should come up with policies which don’t allow such players to stay in touch with the game after that.”

He claims that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told him that such players will continue to play for the country whether he plays or not.

Moreover, he claimed that Mickey Arthur was the most powerful coach he ever played under. “He got everything he wanted and everyone agreed to what he said.”

Hafeez’s bowling action has come under question several times but the off-spinner believes he is put under more scrutiny than other players. “I have worked a lot on keeping it according to the rules but there are players whose action is not reported.”

Hafeez also said that Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam has a lot of work to do before he can be compared with Indian counterpart Virat Kohli. “Kohli is a fantastic player and has earned fame throughout the world. Babar is a great player who is growing well also but you cannot compare the two at the moment.”