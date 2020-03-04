Darren Sammy wants to pay taxes in Pakistan

Zalmi skipper and premier discuss cricket at PM House

Sammy's offer to Prime Minister Imran Khan got a laugh out of the premier, who said he would be exempted from paying taxes.

Sammy met PM Khan at the PM House alongside franchise owner Javed Afridi, bowling coach Mohammad Akram and batting coach Hashim Amla.

During the meeting, PM Khan lauded Sammy and Peshawar Zalmi's role for reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

"Now you've become a Pakistani, I congratulate you on becoming a citizen," the premier was quoted as saying.

The prime minister said the ongoing Pakistan Super League taking place entirely in Pakistan for the first time is projecting a positive image.

“These stadiums are fully occupied due to efforts of Javed Afridi and Darren Sammy,” he said.