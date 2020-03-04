Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Darren Sammy wants to pay taxes in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Zalmi skipper and premier discuss cricket at PM House

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy has offered to pay taxes in Pakistan. He is going to be awarded honourary citizenship on March 23.

Sammy's offer to Prime Minister Imran Khan got a laugh out of the premier, who said he would be exempted from paying taxes.

Sammy met PM Khan at the PM House alongside franchise owner Javed Afridi, bowling coach Mohammad Akram and batting coach Hashim Amla.

During the meeting, PM Khan lauded Sammy and Peshawar Zalmi's role for reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

"Now you've become a Pakistani, I congratulate you on becoming a citizen," the premier was quoted as saying.

The prime minister said the ongoing Pakistan Super League taking place entirely in Pakistan for the first time is projecting a positive image.

“These stadiums are fully occupied due to efforts of Javed Afridi and Darren Sammy,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Darren Sammy Imran Khan Peshawar Zalmi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Peshawar Zalmi claim comfortable 16-run win over Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi claim comfortable 16-run win over Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi in backyard
Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi in backyard
Cutting inspires Quetta Gladiators to victory over Islamabad United
Cutting inspires Quetta Gladiators to victory over Islamabad United
Multan Sultans claim emphatic 52-run win over Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans claim emphatic 52-run win over Karachi Kings
Live Updates - Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United - PSL...
Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – PSL 5
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.