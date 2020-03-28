Dale Steyn calls PSL experience an ‘enjoyable’ one

South Africa and Islamabad United pacer Dale Steyn has said that his experience in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a good and enjoyable one.

“I got home from Pakistan almost two weeks ago,” he said in a live chat on Instagram with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who used to light up the PSL for Quetta Gladiators.

“It was really good and I actually enjoyed it apart from the fact that we were under hotel arrest. We couldn’t really go out,” Steyn said. “They (PCB) want to make sure that nothing happens and you don’t want to be the person that goes out and something happens and then all cricket stops in Pakistan.”

The veteran cricketer said that he had not made adequate preparations to deal with the cold weather in Pakistan. “One thing I didn’t do before going to Pakistan was that I didn’t check the weather, and I have never been that cold. It was freezing there. I had to wear the Islamabad United hoodie for 90 percent of the time there as I only took one jersey and one pair of long track pants along with me.”

Steyn was one of the players to return home when the Pakistan Cricket Board allowed overseas players to pull out of the competition because of the coronavirus. However, the veteran cricketer said that he wasn’t happy about leaving the competition before the qualifiers.

Steyn added that the situation deteriorated at such a pace that you realize that it wasn’t wrong to return home.