Cricketing fraternity calls for donations to fight coronavirus

Cricketers are urging fellow players and the public to donate towards relief efforts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll while also contributing towards the cause themselves.
Local and overseas players took to Twitter to convey their messages.
I request you all to play your part by making your contribution for @SAFridifoundationN initiative #DonateKaroNa for #COVID19— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 27, 2020
For my challenge I am nominating @harbhajan_singh @CJordan @iamamirofficial
Follow the link below:https://t.co/tw5QOQY9oT pic.twitter.com/86yCDltBra
I will be donating pkr one million to the Prime Minister relief fund for COVID19. In these testing times we should all play our part in what ever capacity.. May Allah forgive us and protect everyone Ameen— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) March 30, 2020
I’m taking part in the #DonateKaroNa campaign now nominate @MohammadNabi007 @MShahzad077 @Mujeeb_R88— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 28, 2020
Please do your part too and donate at https://t.co/roVUyjTPNn @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/nN6QYCvXLC
Let’s all play our part in the #DonateKaroNa campaign by going on to https://t.co/VjnuX8UFWd and contributing whatever we can. Thank you @saimaxkhan for the nomination, from my end I nominate @AzharAli_ @SarfarazA_54 and @aliktareen pic.twitter.com/1XBqFOthGf— Shan Masood (@shani_official) March 27, 2020
Visited this amazing hospital of @SAFoundationN in Kohat. Met so many brave and selfless people. You can also donate for this noble cause by visiting https://t.co/4qjAKGsfOG— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 29, 2020
May Allah SWT keep you all in his shade of immense love and protection, Ameen. #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/Ty5xEYoSJs
Please Visit https://t.co/VDJ5bfQIi0 & donate as u can easily for this excellent cause i would like to invite @mnawaz94 @MHasnainPak @rummanraees15 to play their role in @SAFoundationN great cause to help poor. Well Done Lala @SAfridiOfficial we are wid u👍 pic.twitter.com/uzUwtSMCTJ— Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) March 29, 2020
Let’s all play our part in the #DonateKaroNa campaign by going on to https://t.co/lHZONLp9OZ and contributing whatever we can. , from my end I nominate @RealHa55an and @M_IrfanOfficial @saimaxkhan @SAFoundationN @sohaibcricketer pic.twitter.com/9MR3I4CSRs— Bilawal bhatti (@007Bilawal) March 28, 2020
Let’s all play our part in the #DonateKaroNa campaign by going on to https://t.co/Bg10lydlfs and contributing whatever we can. , from my end I nominate @007Bilawal @amiryamin54 and @realanwarali48 pic.twitter.com/7LG1ovqhoU pic.twitter.com/Xyx6MAXk69— Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) March 28, 2020
Massive thanks to @babarazam258 @007Bilawal and @ZAbbasOfficial for the nomination— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 29, 2020
The #DonateKaroNa is a great cause we all should get behind@SAFoundationN is helping the needy ones and we should too!
I nominate @AzharMahmood11 @KamiAkmal23 @iamAhmadshahzad#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/HnB2Lz5gZq
Thank you @SarfarazA_54 bhai for nominating me for the donation, lets fight against CoronaVirus. I nominate @iFaheemAshraf, @FakharZamanLive and @AasifAli2018 pic.twitter.com/ESplwLym3O— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 29, 2020
Thank you @shani_official for the nomination in the #Donatekarona campaign .i choose @fahadmustafa26 @asadshafiq1986 and @76Shadabkhan .I urgue you all to log on to https://t.co/wjgrvo8fTP and contribute to this great cause pic.twitter.com/eQgFv9D1O6— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 29, 2020
Thank you @iamamirofficial for nominating me for the donation, lets fight against CoronaVirus. I nominate @AbidAli_Real @Ifti221 @iMRizwanPak pic.twitter.com/gfvn4y5V6g— Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) March 29, 2020
As @RealHa55an has nominated me for #DonateKaroNa :— Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) March 30, 2020
My ration drive is solely based on my own humble capacity,ppl who want to contribute are requested 2 donate the amount at https://t.co/lG0s6o6eLI
I’m nominating all my philanthropic Pakistanis to come 4wd&promote the cause. pic.twitter.com/YndORb4JJZ
Thank you to @AzharAli_ bhai for the nomination of this great cause by @SAfridiOfficial Bhai and @SAFoundationN #DonateKaroNa— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 30, 2020
I urge all my followers to get involved and donate to help those who require our help!
I nominate @MHafeez22 & @AzharMahmood11 bhai#HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/ka4eEwKKzU
In this difficult time #CoronaInPakistan,the @SAFoundationN led by @SAfridiOfficial is supporting and giving ration to those who are unable to afford. Let’s support this great initiative and donate in #DonateKaroNa.— Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) March 30, 2020
I nominate @iShaheenAfridi @Usmanshinwari6 @iRashidLatif68 bhai pic.twitter.com/yc66OiZMpt
Yaar @SAfridiOfficial tu khud bhi keh deta toh main bana deta video for such a great cause 🙂@harbhajan_singh se nominate kerwaya 😆. Thanks bhajji for being a part of this.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 30, 2020
Lala is doing a great job on this. Plz help @SAFoundationN as much as you can.#DonateKaroNa#HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/QZXRSJee1U
Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had announced the Pakistan Corona Relief Fund. The account for the fund has been opened in the National Bank of Pakistan where charitable contributions can be made.