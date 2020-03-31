Cricketing fraternity calls for donations to fight coronavirus

Cricketers are urging fellow players and the public to donate towards relief efforts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll while also contributing towards the cause themselves.

Local and overseas players took to Twitter to convey their messages.

I request you all to play your part by making your contribution for @SAFridifoundationN initiative #DonateKaroNa for #COVID19

For my challenge I am nominating @harbhajan_singh @CJordan @iamamirofficial

Follow the link below:https://t.co/tw5QOQY9oT pic.twitter.com/86yCDltBra — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 27, 2020

I will be donating pkr one million to the Prime Minister relief fund for COVID19. In these testing times we should all play our part in what ever capacity.. May Allah forgive us and protect everyone Ameen — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) March 30, 2020

Let’s all play our part in the #DonateKaroNa campaign by going on to https://t.co/VjnuX8UFWd and contributing whatever we can. Thank you @saimaxkhan for the nomination, from my end I nominate @AzharAli_ @SarfarazA_54 and @aliktareen pic.twitter.com/1XBqFOthGf — Shan Masood (@shani_official) March 27, 2020

Visited this amazing hospital of @SAFoundationN in Kohat. Met so many brave and selfless people. You can also donate for this noble cause by visiting https://t.co/4qjAKGsfOG

May Allah SWT keep you all in his shade of immense love and protection, Ameen. #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/Ty5xEYoSJs — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 29, 2020

Please Visit https://t.co/VDJ5bfQIi0 & donate as u can easily for this excellent cause i would like to invite @mnawaz94 @MHasnainPak @rummanraees15 to play their role in @SAFoundationN great cause to help poor. Well Done Lala @SAfridiOfficial we are wid u👍 pic.twitter.com/uzUwtSMCTJ — Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) March 29, 2020

Let’s all play our part in the #DonateKaroNa campaign by going on to https://t.co/Bg10lydlfs and contributing whatever we can. , from my end I nominate @007Bilawal @amiryamin54 and @realanwarali48 pic.twitter.com/7LG1ovqhoU pic.twitter.com/Xyx6MAXk69 — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) March 28, 2020

Thank you @shani_official for the nomination in the #Donatekarona campaign .i choose @fahadmustafa26 @asadshafiq1986 and @76Shadabkhan .I urgue you all to log on to https://t.co/wjgrvo8fTP and contribute to this great cause pic.twitter.com/eQgFv9D1O6 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 29, 2020

As @RealHa55an has nominated me for #DonateKaroNa :



My ration drive is solely based on my own humble capacity,ppl who want to contribute are requested 2 donate the amount at https://t.co/lG0s6o6eLI



I’m nominating all my philanthropic Pakistanis to come 4wd&promote the cause. pic.twitter.com/YndORb4JJZ — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) March 30, 2020

Thank you to @AzharAli_ bhai for the nomination of this great cause by @SAfridiOfficial Bhai and @SAFoundationN #DonateKaroNa



I urge all my followers to get involved and donate to help those who require our help!



I nominate @MHafeez22 & @AzharMahmood11 bhai#HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/ka4eEwKKzU — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 30, 2020

In this difficult time #CoronaInPakistan,the @SAFoundationN led by @SAfridiOfficial is supporting and giving ration to those who are unable to afford. Let’s support this great initiative and donate in #DonateKaroNa.

I nominate @iShaheenAfridi @Usmanshinwari6 @iRashidLatif68 bhai pic.twitter.com/yc66OiZMpt — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) March 30, 2020

Yaar @SAfridiOfficial tu khud bhi keh deta toh main bana deta video for such a great cause 🙂@harbhajan_singh se nominate kerwaya 😆. Thanks bhajji for being a part of this.

Lala is doing a great job on this. Plz help @SAFoundationN as much as you can.#DonateKaroNa#HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/QZXRSJee1U — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 30, 2020

Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had announced the Pakistan Corona Relief Fund. The account for the fund has been opened in the National Bank of Pakistan where charitable contributions can be made.