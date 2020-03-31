Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricketing fraternity calls for donations to fight coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Cricketers are urging fellow players and the public to donate towards relief efforts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll while also contributing towards the cause themselves.

Local and overseas players took to Twitter to convey their messages.

Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had announced the Pakistan Corona Relief Fund. The account for the fund has been opened in the National Bank of Pakistan where charitable contributions can be made.

