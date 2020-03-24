Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Coronavirus can be beaten using ‘Test match tactics’, believes Tendulkar

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus can be beaten using ‘Test match tactics’, believes Tendulkar

Photo: AFP

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered an unusual take on the coronavirus fight by comparing it to Test cricket, urging patience and teamwork, and warning “we have to defend well”.

“While the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, this is probably the time for of us to draw lessons from the grand old format of the game,” Tendulkar wrote in a commentary for The Times of India newspaper.

The world record-holding batsman said the virus was “beyond our collective comprehension” but could be beaten with tactics used in cricket‘s five-day format.

“Test cricket rewards you for respecting what you don’t understand. It makes you value the virtue of patience,” he wrote. “When you don’t understand the pitch conditions or the bowler, defence becomes the best form of attack. Patience is what we require now, if we have to defend well.”

India has reported only three virus deaths and 169 cases but the country is increasingly fearful of the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 9,000 people around the world.

Like many countries, it has imposed draconian travel restrictions.

Tendulkar, 46, retired in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs from 200 Tests, and has considerable influence in Indian society.

He said all countries must work together against the virus.

“To use a cricketing metaphor; while individual brilliance can help a team in shorter formats of the game, in Test cricket it is all about partnerships and teamwork,” he said. “Test cricket is about staging comebacks. There is always a second innings, if you’ve missed the first one. Different countries are at different stages of their fight against coronavirus. All nations should consider themselves part of one team. We shall take this battle session by session, and eventually emerge victorious.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus India sachin tendulkar test match
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID, Test cricket,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL postponed after player suspected of coronavirus, confirms PCB CEO
PSL postponed after player suspected of coronavirus, confirms PCB CEO
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Alex Hales goes into self-quarantine after feeling feverish
Alex Hales goes into self-quarantine after feeling feverish
South Africa’s cricket team goes into self-isolation
South Africa’s cricket team goes into self-isolation
No PSL player tests positive for coronavirus, confirms PCB
No PSL player tests positive for coronavirus, confirms PCB
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.