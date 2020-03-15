Champions Quetta Gladiators knocked out despite win over Karachi Kings

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators
Date: March 15
Venue: National Stadium of Karachi
Quetta Gladiators won their final group game against Karachi Kings by five wickets but couldn’t qualify for the semi-finals due to their poor run-rate. Table-toppers Multan Sultans will now take on fourth-placed Peshawar Zalmi in the semi-finals, while Lahore Qalandars host Karachi Kings.
Over 16.2: Quetta Gladiators 154-5 (Match won by five wickets with 22 balls in hand)
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men defeat hosts by five wickets
Arshad to Azam, FOUR
Arshad to Azam, no run
Over 16: Quetta Gladiators 150-5 (1 run needed off 24 balls to win)
The scores are tied now
Maqsood to Nawaz, SIX
Maqsood to Azam, 1 run
Maqsood to Azam, no run
Maqsood to Nawaz, 1 run
Maqsood to Azam, 1 run
Maqsood to Azam, no run
Over 15: Quetta Gladiators 141-5 (10 runs needed off 30 balls to win)
Quetta Gladiators within touching distance of victory despite late wobble
Arshad to Azam, 1 run
Arshad to Azam, no run
Arshad to Nawaz, 1 run
Arshad to Nawaz, no run
Arshad to Cutting, OUT, on a hattrick
One wicket brings another and Ben Cutting goes now
Arshad to Watson, CAUGHT
Muted celebrations all around as Watson goes
Over 14: Quetta Gladiators 139-3 (12 runs needed off 36 balls to win)
Eleven off that over and it’s about to end
Mir to Watson, 1 run
Mir to Watson, FOUR
Mir to Watson, SIX
Mir to Watson, no run
Mir to Watson, no run
Mir to Watson, no run
Over 13: Quetta Gladiators 128-3 (23 runs needed off 42 balls to win)
Good over for Karachi but Quetta are nearly there
Ali Khan to Watson, 1 run
Ali Khan to Azam, 1 run
Ali Khan to Azam, no run
Ali Khan to Azam, FOUR
Ali Khan to Azam, 1 wide
Ali Khan to Sarfaraz, CAUGHT
Ali Khan’s horror night gets much better as he dismisses the former Pakistan skipper
Over 12: Quetta Gladiators 121-2 (30 runs needed off 48 balls to win)
Waqar Maqsood has been a class above the rest tonight. His three overs have gone for 2-10 so far
Maqsood to Sarfaraz, 1 run
Maqsood to Watson, 1 run
Maqsood to Sarfaraz, 1 run
Maqsood to Sarfaraz, no run
Maqsood to Sarfaraz, no run
Maqsood to Manzoor, CAUGHT
Khurram Manzoor’s impressive first knock comes to a close as he goes for 63 off 40
Over 11: Quetta Gladiators 118-1 (33 runs needed off 54 balls to win)
These two are looking to finish this off quickly
Umer to Manzoor, 1 run
Umer to Manzoor, 2 runs
Umer to Watson, 1 run
Umer to Manzoor, 1 run
Umer to Manzoor, FOUR
Umer to Watson, 1 run
Over 10: Quetta Gladiators 108-1 (43 runs needed off 60 balls to win)
Quetta Gladiators cruising towards victory in final game this season
Mir to Watson, 1 run
Mir to Manzoor, 1 run
Mir to Watson, 1 run
Mir to Manzoor, 1 run
Mir to Manzoor, SIX
Mir to Manzoor, no run
Over 9: Quetta Gladiators 98-1 (53 runs needed off 66 balls to win)
Shane Watson smashes poor Arshad Iqbal for 22 in that over
Arshad to Watson, FOUR
Arshad to Watson, SIX
Arshad to Manzoor, 1 run
Arshad to Watson, 1 run
Arshad to Watson, FOUR
Arshad to Watson, SIX
Over 8: Quetta Gladiators 76-1 (75 runs needed off 72 balls to win)
Spin from both ends but Umer Khan’s night isn’t getting better
Umer to Manzoor, no run
Umer to Watson, 1 run
Umer to Manzoor, 1 run
Umer to Watson, 1 run
Umer to Watson, FOUR
Umer to Manzoor, 1 run
Over 7: Quetta Gladiators 68-1 (83 runs needed off 78 balls to win)
Usama Mir’s good first over is spoiled by a poor ball down leg that Watson sweeps for four
Mir to Watson, FOUR
Mir to Manzoor, 1 run
Mir to Watson, 1 run
Mir to Manzoor, 1 run
Mir to Watson, 1 run
Mir to Manzoor, 1 run
Over 6: Quetta Gladiators 59-1 (92 runs needed off 84 balls to win)
Great powerplay for Quetta as Ali Khan proves expensive once more
Ali Khan to Watson, SIX
Ali Khan to Watson, FOUR
Ali Khan to Watson, 1 run
Ali Khan to Manzoor, 1 run
Ali Khan to Watson, 1 leg bye
Ali Khan to Watson, 1 wide
Ali Khan to Manzoor, 1 run
Over 5: Quetta Gladiators 45-1 (106 runs needed off 90 balls to win)
Quetta on course for victory tonight but have been eliminated
Arshad to Manzoor, 1 run
Arshad to Manzoor, FOUR
Arshad to Manzoor, no run
Arshad to Watson, 1 run
Arshad to Manzoor, 1 run
Arshad to Manzoor, 2 runs
Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 35-1 (116 runs needed off 96 balls to win)
Khurram Manzoor isn’t letting Karachi’s bowlers settle. This time he hits Umer Khan for three boundaries
Umer to Manzoor, 1 run
Umer to Manzoor, FOUR
Umer to Manzoor, no run
Umer to Manzoor, FOUR
Umer to Manzoor, FOUR
Umer to Manzoor, no run
Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 23-1 (128 runs needed off 102 balls to win)
Six runs off the over as Waqar Maqsood continues to impress
Maqsood to Watson, no run
Maqsood to Manzoor, 1 run
Maqsood to Manzoor, no run
Maqsood to Manzoor, no run
Maqsood to Watson, 1 run
Maqsood to Watson, FOUR
Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 17-1 (134 runs needed off 108 balls to win)
Khurram Manzoor takes a liking to Ali Khan and hits him for four fours in his first over
Ali Khan to Manzoor, FOUR
Ali Khan to Manzoor, FOUR
Ali Khan to Manzoor, FOUR
Ali Khan to Manzoor, no run
Ali Khan to Manzoor, FOUR
Ali Khan to Manzoor, no run
Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 1-1 (150 runs needed off 114 balls to win)
What a start for Waqas Maqsood, who gets a wicket in his first PSL start this season
Maqsood to Watson, no run
Maqsood to Watson, no run
Maqsood to Manzoor, 1 run
Maqsood to Manzoor, no run
Maqsood to Shehzad, CAUGHT
Ahmad Shahzad gets a slight nick through to the keeper to end a horror PSL
Maqsood to Shehzad, no run
The Kings have set a target of 151 runs that the Gladiators have to achieve in 20 deliveries in order to qualify for the semis.
Over 20: Karachi Kings 150-6
Delport’s half-century helps Karachi post fighting total
Hasnain to Mir, 1 leg bye
Hasnain to Rizwan, 1 leg bye
Hasnain to Mir, 1 run
Hasnain to Delport, BOWLED
Delport’s superb knock ends on 62 off 44 as Hasnain castles him
Hasnain to Delport, 2 runs
Hasnain to Delport, no run
Over 19: Karachi Kings 145-4
Naseem Shah finishes with incredible figures of 2-17. He has been the star of the show in Karachi
Naseem to Walton, CAUGHT
Walton tries to clear the fielder in the deep but hits it straight to him
Naseem to Walton, 2 runs
Naseem to Walton, no run
Naseem to Walton, FOUR
Naseem to Walton, 1 run
Naseem to Delport, 1 run
Over 18: Karachi Kings 138-3
Sohail Khan has been expensive throughout the tournament and he finishes with 1-38 tonight
Sohail to Walton, no run
Sohail to Delport, 1 run
Sohail to Delport, FOUR
Sohail to Delport, FOUR
Sohail to Delport, 2 runs
Sohail to Walton, 1 run
Over 17: Karachi Kings 126-3
Another brilliant over by Naseem Shah, who has given away only 10 in his three overs so far
Naseem to Delport, no run
Naseem to Delport, no run
Naseem to Walton, 1 run
Naseem to Walton, 1 wide
Naseem to Walton, no run
Naseem to Delport, 1 run
Naseem to Delport, FOUR
Over 16: Karachi Kings 119-3
Walton smashes one out of the park first ball before a difficult catch is dropped the very next delivery as Sohail leaks 12 runs
Sohail to Delport, 1 run
Sohail to Delport, 2 runs
Sohail to Walton, 1 run
Sohail to Delport, 1 run
Sohail to Walton, 1 run
Sohail to Walton, SIX
Over 15: Karachi Kings 107-3
Karachi eye score of over 150 with wickets in hand
Hasnain to Delport, FOUR
Hasnain to Walton, 1 run
Hasnain to Walton, FOUR
Hasnain to Delport, 1 run
Hasnain to Delport, FOUR
Hasnain to Walton, 1 run
Over 14: Karachi Kings 92-3
Delport just about clears the fielder for the first one before smashing a much bigger six to slightly spoil Fawad’s figures
Fawad to Delport, no run
Fawad to Delport, no run
Fawad to Delport, SIX
Fawad to Delport, no run
Fawad to Delport, SIX
Fawad to Walton, 1 run
Over 13: Karachi Kings 79-3
Karachi consolidate after losing Babar Azam
Hasnain to Walton, 1 run
Hasnain to Walton, no run
Hasnain to Delport, 1 run
Hasnain to Walton, 1 run
Hasnain to Delport, 1 run
Hasnain to Walton, 1 run
Over 12: Karachi Kings 74-3
Fawad Ahmed finally has the wicket his bowling has deserved. His three overs have gone for 1-14
Fawad to Delport, 2 runs
Fawad to Babar, CAUGHT
Babar Azam goes for 32 off 34. Just couldn’t break the shackles tonight
Fawad to Babar, 2 runs
Fawad to Delport, 1 run
Fawad to Babar, 1 run
Fawad to Babar, no run
Over 11: Karachi Kings 68-2
Good first over for Mohammad Hasnain, despite Babar’s finding the boundary behind backward point
Hasnain to Babar, 1 run
Hasnain to Babar, no run
Hasnain to Babar, FOUR
Hasnain to Delport, 1 run
Hasnain to Babar, 1 run
Hasnain to Delport, 1 run
Over 10: Karachi Kings 60-2
Karachi struggling to get going with Quetta’s bowlers on top
Nawaz to Delport, 1 run
Nawaz to Babar, 1 run
Nawaz to Delport, 1 run
Nawaz to Delport, no run
Nawaz to Babar, 1 run
Nawaz to Delport, 1 run
Nawaz to Delport, 1 wide
Nawaz to Delport, 1 wide
Over 9: Karachi Kings 53-2
Fawad Ahmed has been almost unplayable so far. Unlucky to not have a wicket yet
Fawad to Delport, 1 run
Fawad to Babar, 1 run
Fawad to Babar, no run
Fawad to Delport, 1 run
Fawad to Delport, no run
Fawad to Delport, no run
Over 8: Karachi Kings 50-2
Babar Azam with an exquisite late cut as Karachi get eight off that one
Nawaz to Delport, 1 run
Nawaz to Babar, 1 run
Nawaz to Babar, no run
Nawaz to Babar, no run
Nawaz to Babar, FOUR
Nawaz to Babar, 2 runs
Over 7: Karachi Kings 42-2
Good start by Fawad Ahmed as Sarfaraz brings on spin from both ends
Fawad to Delport, 2 runs
Fawad to Babar, 1 run
Fawad to Delport, 1 run
Fawad to Delport, no run
Fawad to Delport, no run
Fawad to Delport, 2 runs
Over 6: Karachi Kings 36-2
Six runs off Muhammad Nawaz’s over closes out a strong powerplay by Quetta
Nawaz to Babar, no run
Nawaz to Babar, no run
Nawaz to Babar, FOUR
Nawaz to Babar, no run
Nawaz to Babar, no run
Nawaz to Babar, 2 runs
Over 5: Karachi Kings 30-2
Quetta Gladiators on top early on as pacers claim wickets
Sohail to Delport, no run
Sohail to Iftikhar, CAUGHT
Iftikhar Ahmed fails to clear the infield this time and Sohail Khan is delighted
Sohail to Babar, 1 run
Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run
Sohail to Iftikhar, no run
Sohail to Iftikhar, FOUR
Over 4: Karachi Kings 24-1
Muhammad Nawaz drops it short twice and Iftikhar Ahmed is happy to put them away
Nawaz to Iftikhar , 1 run
Nawaz to Iftikhar , FOUR
Nawaz to Babar, 1 run
Nawaz to Iftikhar, 1 run
Nawaz to Iftikhar, 2 leg bye
Nawaz to Iftikhar, FOUR
Over 3: Karachi Kings 11-1
Naseem Shah continues to impress with another wonderful over
Naseem to Iftikhar, 1 run
Naseem to Iftikhar, no run
Naseem to Babar, 1 run
Naseem to Babar, no run
Naseem to Babar, no run
Naseem to Babar, no run
Over 2: Karachi Kings 9-1
Eight runs off Sohail Khan’s over as the batsmen nudge it around into the gaps well
Sohail to Babar, 1 run
Sohail to Babar, 2 runs,
Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run
Sohail to Babar, 1 run
Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run
Sohail to Iftikhar, 2 runs
Over 1: Karachi Kings 1-1
Incredible over by Naseem Shah. Just the one run in it, along with the wicket of Sharjeel Khan
Naseem to Babar, no run
Naseem to Iftikhar, 1 run
Naseem to Iftikhar, no run
Naseem to Iftikhar, no run
Naseem to Sharjeel, BOWLED
Second-ball duck for Sharjeel Khan as Naseem Shah hits the top of off-stump
Naseem to Sharjeel, no run
Karachi Kings have chosen to bat first after winning the toss.
The Kings host Quetta Gladiators with their spot in the semis already confirmed.
Sarfaraz’s men, however, will look for a miracle as they need to defeat the Kings by at least 145 runs to improve their runrate and grab the fourth spot in the points table.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Karachi Kings – Quetta Gladiators fixture.