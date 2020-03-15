Champions Quetta Gladiators knocked out despite win over Karachi Kings

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

Date: March 15

Venue: National Stadium of Karachi

Quetta Gladiators won their final group game against Karachi Kings by five wickets but couldn’t qualify for the semi-finals due to their poor run-rate. Table-toppers Multan Sultans will now take on fourth-placed Peshawar Zalmi in the semi-finals, while Lahore Qalandars host Karachi Kings.

LIVE UPDATES

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Over 16.2: Quetta Gladiators 154-5 (Match won by five wickets with 22 balls in hand)

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men defeat hosts by five wickets

Arshad to Azam, FOUR

Arshad to Azam, no run

Over 16: Quetta Gladiators 150-5 (1 run needed off 24 balls to win)

The scores are tied now

Maqsood to Nawaz, SIX

Maqsood to Azam, 1 run

Maqsood to Azam, no run

Maqsood to Nawaz, 1 run

Maqsood to Azam, 1 run

Maqsood to Azam, no run

Over 15: Quetta Gladiators 141-5 (10 runs needed off 30 balls to win)

Quetta Gladiators within touching distance of victory despite late wobble

Arshad to Azam, 1 run

Arshad to Azam, no run

Arshad to Nawaz, 1 run

Arshad to Nawaz, no run

Arshad to Cutting, OUT, on a hattrick

One wicket brings another and Ben Cutting goes now

Arshad to Watson, CAUGHT

Muted celebrations all around as Watson goes

Over 14: Quetta Gladiators 139-3 (12 runs needed off 36 balls to win)

Eleven off that over and it’s about to end

Mir to Watson, 1 run

Mir to Watson, FOUR

Mir to Watson, SIX

Mir to Watson, no run

Mir to Watson, no run

Mir to Watson, no run

Over 13: Quetta Gladiators 128-3 (23 runs needed off 42 balls to win)

Good over for Karachi but Quetta are nearly there

Ali Khan to Watson, 1 run

Ali Khan to Azam, 1 run

Ali Khan to Azam, no run

Ali Khan to Azam, FOUR

Ali Khan to Azam, 1 wide

Ali Khan to Sarfaraz, CAUGHT

Ali Khan’s horror night gets much better as he dismisses the former Pakistan skipper

Over 12: Quetta Gladiators 121-2 (30 runs needed off 48 balls to win)

Waqar Maqsood has been a class above the rest tonight. His three overs have gone for 2-10 so far

Maqsood to Sarfaraz, 1 run

Maqsood to Watson, 1 run

Maqsood to Sarfaraz, 1 run

Maqsood to Sarfaraz, no run

Maqsood to Sarfaraz, no run

Maqsood to Manzoor, CAUGHT

Khurram Manzoor’s impressive first knock comes to a close as he goes for 63 off 40

Over 11: Quetta Gladiators 118-1 (33 runs needed off 54 balls to win)

These two are looking to finish this off quickly

Umer to Manzoor, 1 run

Umer to Manzoor, 2 runs

Umer to Watson, 1 run

Umer to Manzoor, 1 run

Umer to Manzoor, FOUR

Umer to Watson, 1 run

Over 10: Quetta Gladiators 108-1 (43 runs needed off 60 balls to win)

Quetta Gladiators cruising towards victory in final game this season

Mir to Watson, 1 run

Mir to Manzoor, 1 run

Mir to Watson, 1 run

Mir to Manzoor, 1 run

Mir to Manzoor, SIX

Mir to Manzoor, no run

Over 9: Quetta Gladiators 98-1 (53 runs needed off 66 balls to win)

Shane Watson smashes poor Arshad Iqbal for 22 in that over

Arshad to Watson, FOUR

Arshad to Watson, SIX

Arshad to Manzoor, 1 run

Arshad to Watson, 1 run

Arshad to Watson, FOUR

Arshad to Watson, SIX

Over 8: Quetta Gladiators 76-1 (75 runs needed off 72 balls to win)

Spin from both ends but Umer Khan’s night isn’t getting better

Umer to Manzoor, no run

Umer to Watson, 1 run

Umer to Manzoor, 1 run

Umer to Watson, 1 run

Umer to Watson, FOUR

Umer to Manzoor, 1 run

Over 7: Quetta Gladiators 68-1 (83 runs needed off 78 balls to win)

Usama Mir’s good first over is spoiled by a poor ball down leg that Watson sweeps for four

Mir to Watson, FOUR

Mir to Manzoor, 1 run

Mir to Watson, 1 run

Mir to Manzoor, 1 run

Mir to Watson, 1 run

Mir to Manzoor, 1 run

Over 6: Quetta Gladiators 59-1 (92 runs needed off 84 balls to win)

Great powerplay for Quetta as Ali Khan proves expensive once more

Ali Khan to Watson, SIX

Ali Khan to Watson, FOUR

Ali Khan to Watson, 1 run

Ali Khan to Manzoor, 1 run

Ali Khan to Watson, 1 leg bye

Ali Khan to Watson, 1 wide

Ali Khan to Manzoor, 1 run

Over 5: Quetta Gladiators 45-1 (106 runs needed off 90 balls to win)

Quetta on course for victory tonight but have been eliminated

Arshad to Manzoor, 1 run

Arshad to Manzoor, FOUR

Arshad to Manzoor, no run

Arshad to Watson, 1 run

Arshad to Manzoor, 1 run

Arshad to Manzoor, 2 runs

Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 35-1 (116 runs needed off 96 balls to win)

Khurram Manzoor isn’t letting Karachi’s bowlers settle. This time he hits Umer Khan for three boundaries

Umer to Manzoor, 1 run

Umer to Manzoor, FOUR

Umer to Manzoor, no run

Umer to Manzoor, FOUR

Umer to Manzoor, FOUR

Umer to Manzoor, no run

Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 23-1 (128 runs needed off 102 balls to win)

Six runs off the over as Waqar Maqsood continues to impress

Maqsood to Watson, no run

Maqsood to Manzoor, 1 run

Maqsood to Manzoor, no run

Maqsood to Manzoor, no run

Maqsood to Watson, 1 run

Maqsood to Watson, FOUR

Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 17-1 (134 runs needed off 108 balls to win)

Khurram Manzoor takes a liking to Ali Khan and hits him for four fours in his first over

Ali Khan to Manzoor, FOUR

Ali Khan to Manzoor, FOUR

Ali Khan to Manzoor, FOUR

Ali Khan to Manzoor, no run

Ali Khan to Manzoor, FOUR

Ali Khan to Manzoor, no run

Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 1-1 (150 runs needed off 114 balls to win)

What a start for Waqas Maqsood, who gets a wicket in his first PSL start this season

Maqsood to Watson, no run

Maqsood to Watson, no run

Maqsood to Manzoor, 1 run

Maqsood to Manzoor, no run

Maqsood to Shehzad, CAUGHT

Ahmad Shahzad gets a slight nick through to the keeper to end a horror PSL

Maqsood to Shehzad, no run

The Kings have set a target of 151 runs that the Gladiators have to achieve in 20 deliveries in order to qualify for the semis.

KARACHI KINGS

Over 20: Karachi Kings 150-6

Delport’s half-century helps Karachi post fighting total

Hasnain to Mir, 1 leg bye

Hasnain to Rizwan, 1 leg bye

Hasnain to Mir, 1 run

Hasnain to Delport, BOWLED

Delport’s superb knock ends on 62 off 44 as Hasnain castles him

Hasnain to Delport, 2 runs

Hasnain to Delport, no run

Over 19: Karachi Kings 145-4

Naseem Shah finishes with incredible figures of 2-17. He has been the star of the show in Karachi

Naseem to Walton, CAUGHT

Walton tries to clear the fielder in the deep but hits it straight to him

Naseem to Walton, 2 runs

Naseem to Walton, no run

Naseem to Walton, FOUR

Naseem to Walton, 1 run

Naseem to Delport, 1 run

Over 18: Karachi Kings 138-3

Sohail Khan has been expensive throughout the tournament and he finishes with 1-38 tonight

Sohail to Walton, no run

Sohail to Delport, 1 run

Sohail to Delport, FOUR

Sohail to Delport, FOUR

Sohail to Delport, 2 runs

Sohail to Walton, 1 run

Over 17: Karachi Kings 126-3

Another brilliant over by Naseem Shah, who has given away only 10 in his three overs so far

Naseem to Delport, no run

Naseem to Delport, no run

Naseem to Walton, 1 run

Naseem to Walton, 1 wide

Naseem to Walton, no run

Naseem to Delport, 1 run

Naseem to Delport, FOUR

Over 16: Karachi Kings 119-3

Walton smashes one out of the park first ball before a difficult catch is dropped the very next delivery as Sohail leaks 12 runs

Sohail to Delport, 1 run

Sohail to Delport, 2 runs

Sohail to Walton, 1 run

Sohail to Delport, 1 run

Sohail to Walton, 1 run

Sohail to Walton, SIX

Over 15: Karachi Kings 107-3

Karachi eye score of over 150 with wickets in hand

Hasnain to Delport, FOUR

Hasnain to Walton, 1 run

Hasnain to Walton, FOUR

Hasnain to Delport, 1 run

Hasnain to Delport, FOUR

Hasnain to Walton, 1 run

Over 14: Karachi Kings 92-3

Delport just about clears the fielder for the first one before smashing a much bigger six to slightly spoil Fawad’s figures

Fawad to Delport, no run

Fawad to Delport, no run

Fawad to Delport, SIX

Fawad to Delport, no run

Fawad to Delport, SIX

Fawad to Walton, 1 run

Over 13: Karachi Kings 79-3

Karachi consolidate after losing Babar Azam

Hasnain to Walton, 1 run

Hasnain to Walton, no run

Hasnain to Delport, 1 run

Hasnain to Walton, 1 run

Hasnain to Delport, 1 run

Hasnain to Walton, 1 run

Over 12: Karachi Kings 74-3

Fawad Ahmed finally has the wicket his bowling has deserved. His three overs have gone for 1-14

Fawad to Delport, 2 runs

Fawad to Babar, CAUGHT

Babar Azam goes for 32 off 34. Just couldn’t break the shackles tonight

Fawad to Babar, 2 runs

Fawad to Delport, 1 run

Fawad to Babar, 1 run

Fawad to Babar, no run

Over 11: Karachi Kings 68-2

Good first over for Mohammad Hasnain, despite Babar’s finding the boundary behind backward point

Hasnain to Babar, 1 run

Hasnain to Babar, no run

Hasnain to Babar, FOUR

Hasnain to Delport, 1 run

Hasnain to Babar, 1 run

Hasnain to Delport, 1 run

Over 10: Karachi Kings 60-2

Karachi struggling to get going with Quetta’s bowlers on top

Nawaz to Delport, 1 run

Nawaz to Babar, 1 run

Nawaz to Delport, 1 run

Nawaz to Delport, no run

Nawaz to Babar, 1 run

Nawaz to Delport, 1 run

Nawaz to Delport, 1 wide

Nawaz to Delport, 1 wide

Over 9: Karachi Kings 53-2

Fawad Ahmed has been almost unplayable so far. Unlucky to not have a wicket yet

Fawad to Delport, 1 run

Fawad to Babar, 1 run

Fawad to Babar, no run

Fawad to Delport, 1 run

Fawad to Delport, no run

Fawad to Delport, no run

Over 8: Karachi Kings 50-2

Babar Azam with an exquisite late cut as Karachi get eight off that one

Nawaz to Delport, 1 run

Nawaz to Babar, 1 run

Nawaz to Babar, no run

Nawaz to Babar, no run

Nawaz to Babar, FOUR

Nawaz to Babar, 2 runs

Over 7: Karachi Kings 42-2

Good start by Fawad Ahmed as Sarfaraz brings on spin from both ends

Fawad to Delport, 2 runs

Fawad to Babar, 1 run

Fawad to Delport, 1 run

Fawad to Delport, no run

Fawad to Delport, no run

Fawad to Delport, 2 runs

Over 6: Karachi Kings 36-2

Six runs off Muhammad Nawaz’s over closes out a strong powerplay by Quetta

Nawaz to Babar, no run

Nawaz to Babar, no run

Nawaz to Babar, FOUR

Nawaz to Babar, no run

Nawaz to Babar, no run

Nawaz to Babar, 2 runs

Over 5: Karachi Kings 30-2

Quetta Gladiators on top early on as pacers claim wickets

Sohail to Delport, no run

Sohail to Iftikhar, CAUGHT

Iftikhar Ahmed fails to clear the infield this time and Sohail Khan is delighted

Sohail to Babar, 1 run

Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run

Sohail to Iftikhar, no run

Sohail to Iftikhar, FOUR

Over 4: Karachi Kings 24-1

Muhammad Nawaz drops it short twice and Iftikhar Ahmed is happy to put them away

Nawaz to Iftikhar , 1 run

Nawaz to Iftikhar , FOUR

Nawaz to Babar, 1 run

Nawaz to Iftikhar, 1 run

Nawaz to Iftikhar, 2 leg bye

Nawaz to Iftikhar, FOUR

Over 3: Karachi Kings 11-1

Naseem Shah continues to impress with another wonderful over

Naseem to Iftikhar, 1 run

Naseem to Iftikhar, no run

Naseem to Babar, 1 run

Naseem to Babar, no run

Naseem to Babar, no run

Naseem to Babar, no run

Over 2: Karachi Kings 9-1

Eight runs off Sohail Khan’s over as the batsmen nudge it around into the gaps well

Sohail to Babar, 1 run

Sohail to Babar, 2 runs,

Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run

Sohail to Babar, 1 run

Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run

Sohail to Iftikhar, 2 runs

Over 1: Karachi Kings 1-1

Incredible over by Naseem Shah. Just the one run in it, along with the wicket of Sharjeel Khan

Naseem to Babar, no run

Naseem to Iftikhar, 1 run

Naseem to Iftikhar, no run

Naseem to Iftikhar, no run

Naseem to Sharjeel, BOWLED

Second-ball duck for Sharjeel Khan as Naseem Shah hits the top of off-stump

Naseem to Sharjeel, no run

Karachi Kings have chosen to bat first after winning the toss.

The Kings host Quetta Gladiators with their spot in the semis already confirmed.



Sarfaraz’s men, however, will look for a miracle as they need to defeat the Kings by at least 145 runs to improve their runrate and grab the fourth spot in the points table.



Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Karachi Kings – Quetta Gladiators fixture.