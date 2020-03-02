Australia reach semi-final of Women’s T20 CWC after overcoming NZ

Australia’s four-run victory against New Zealand has secured them a semi-final spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

The Kiwis’ came close, but failed to reach the 156-run target as they finished for 151-7 after the end of 20 overs.

In the crunch moments of the second innings, it was Australian wrist spinner Georgia Wareham who bowled the spell which sent both Devine and Suzie Bates packing.

Their win over Kiwis came at the cost of all-rounder Ellyse Perry who left the pitch limping from the Junction Oval with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury.

Perry was already having shoulder and hip problems in the early part of the T20 tournament.

She has next to no time to recover as the semi-finals is slated for Thursday in Sydney and the final at the MCG on Sunday.

England and South Africa are other two teams who hae grabbed semi-finals spots.