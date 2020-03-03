Tuesday, March 3, 2020  | 7 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Alex Hales says PSL has best seamers in the world

Photo: PakistanSuperLeague/Twitter

Karachi Kings’ Alex Hales has said the Pakistan Super League has best standard of pace bowling among international T20 leagues around the world.

“For me, as a batter, [the PSL] is the toughest league in the world,” he said. “The quality of particularly seam bowling is better than anywhere I’ve played.”

The Kings’ man said the IPL may have an edge for the spinners it has, but the seamers in the PSL have no competition.

Hales was speaking to PSL presenter Eric Holland after Karachi Kings’ comfortable win against Peshawar Zalmi Monday night. He scored a quick-fire 49 and formed a formidable partnership with Babar Azam after left-handed Sharjeel Khan departed in the very first over.

Karachi Kings reached the 152-run target with 11 balls to spare. Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 70 off 59 deliveries to drive the side to their second consecutive win.

With five games played, Karachi Kings have six points and now sit at the third spot in the PSL points table.

