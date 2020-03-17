Alex Hales goes into self-quarantine after feeling feverish

Englishman Alex Hales has gone into self-quarantine in the UK after feeling feverish and having dry and persistent cough.

Fever, dry cough and having difficulty breathing are the three known symptoms of coronavirus so far.

In a clarification statement issued Tuesday, Hales said he has gone into isolation and will soon get tested for the virus to get an absolute confirmation regarding his health.



Alex was part of the Karachi Kings squad in the Pakistan Super League. He, however, had flown back to England mid-tournament amid the virus’s outbreak.

The 31-year-old exhibited no symptoms of the virus till Saturday, but woke up with deteriorated health the very next morning.

At least 212 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Pakistan so far.

The semi-finals of the PSL scheduled for Tuesday (today) were also postponed till an indefinite period.

While the PCB said one of the foreign players was showing coronavirus’s symptoms, former Pakistan Test skipper Ramiz Raja was more specific.

“Alex Hales might have shown the symptoms,” Raja said while speaking to the media in Lahore after the PCB announced that the PSL was postponed.

All PSL players and broadcasters will soon be tested for the virus.