Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Alex Hales goes into self-quarantine after feeling feverish

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Hales goes into self-quarantine after feeling feverish

File photo

Englishman Alex Hales has gone into self-quarantine in the UK after feeling feverish and having dry and persistent cough.

Fever, dry cough and having difficulty breathing are the three known symptoms of coronavirus so far.

In a clarification statement issued Tuesday, Hales said he has gone into isolation and will soon get tested for the virus to get an absolute confirmation regarding his health.

Alex was part of the Karachi Kings squad in the Pakistan Super League. He, however, had flown back to England mid-tournament amid the virus’s outbreak.

The 31-year-old exhibited no symptoms of the virus till Saturday, but woke up with deteriorated health the very next morning.

At least 212 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Pakistan so far.

The semi-finals of the PSL scheduled for Tuesday (today) were also postponed till an indefinite period.

While the PCB said one of the foreign players was showing coronavirus’s symptoms, former Pakistan Test skipper Ramiz Raja was more specific.

“Alex Hales might have shown the symptoms,” Raja said while speaking to the media in Lahore after the PCB announced that the PSL was postponed.

All PSL players and broadcasters will soon be tested for the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
karachi kings PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
pakistan super league, psl 2020, psl, alex hales, england, uk, karachi kings, coronavirus, test,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL to go on despite foreign players leaving
PSL to go on despite foreign players leaving
Lahore Qalandars claim narrow win over Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars claim narrow win over Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings claim emphatic 10-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings claim emphatic 10-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars
Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad
Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad
Champions Quetta Gladiators knocked out despite win over Karachi Kings
Champions Quetta Gladiators knocked out despite win over Karachi Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.