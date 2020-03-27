Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Ahmed Shehzad distributes food items among families during lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Ahmed Shehzad distributes food items among families during lockdown

Photo: AFP

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad distributed food items to families during lockdown amid the coronavirus fears.

“We are second to none when it comes to a nation’s response to any crisis,” Shehzad tweeted while sharing picture of philanthropic work done by his team. “Playing my part to aid my country win this match against (the) coronavirus pandemic.”

The batsman further stated that he and his team are working diligently to help those in need while keeping safety measures in check.

Earlier, Shehzad had asked people to contact him if they think someone around them is in need of food.

Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ahmed shehzad coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
Karachi Kings' Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Karachi Kings’ Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
Coronavirus can be beaten using 'Test match tactics', believes Tendulkar
Coronavirus can be beaten using ‘Test match tactics’, believes Tendulkar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.