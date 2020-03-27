Ahmed Shehzad distributes food items among families during lockdown

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad distributed food items to families during lockdown amid the coronavirus fears.

“We are second to none when it comes to a nation’s response to any crisis,” Shehzad tweeted while sharing picture of philanthropic work done by his team. “Playing my part to aid my country win this match against (the) coronavirus pandemic.”

The batsman further stated that he and his team are working diligently to help those in need while keeping safety measures in check.

We🇵🇰 are 2nd to none when it comes to a NATION’s response to any crisis.

Playing my part to aid my country win this match against #CoronavirusPandemic



Me &my volunteer team is working diligently to help the ones in need throughout 🇵🇰, keeping the precautionary measures intact. pic.twitter.com/1eNe8A9QTD — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) March 27, 2020

Earlier, Shehzad had asked people to contact him if they think someone around them is in need of food.

I have opened DM for everyone now. Pls if you think someone around you is in need of food DM me. I will do my best to reach them out. I’m doing everything in individual capacity and will try my best to help others.#حزب_الله #CoronavirusLockdown — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) March 26, 2020

Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world.