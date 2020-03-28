Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Aaron Finch picks Mohammad Amir as his favourite Pakistani cricketer

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Australia’s ODI skipper Aaron Finch has named Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir as his favourite Pakistani cricketer.

He named the left-arm pacer because of his performances in the longest version of the game during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Moreover, the batsman heaped praise on Babar Azam over his consistency.

The Australian cricketer went on to say that the Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture against Pakistan in Taunton was one of his most stressful experiences as a captain.

Tell us what you think:

Aaron Finch, Pakistan, Australia, Cricket, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir,
 
