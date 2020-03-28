Aaron Finch picks Mohammad Amir as his favourite Pakistani cricketer

Australia’s ODI skipper Aaron Finch has named Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir as his favourite Pakistani cricketer.

He named the left-arm pacer because of his performances in the longest version of the game during a question and answer session on Twitter.

I loved watching Amir bowling in test cricket https://t.co/fe1WHoHTFP — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 27, 2020

Moreover, the batsman heaped praise on Babar Azam over his consistency.

He is such a consistent performer in all forms now, sooooo good to watch https://t.co/c6pG3mPw9s — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 27, 2020

The Australian cricketer went on to say that the Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture against Pakistan in Taunton was one of his most stressful experiences as a captain.