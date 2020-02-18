Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Women’s T20 World Cup warm-ups: Australia, Sri Lanka register wins

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Women’s T20 World Cup warm-ups: Australia, Sri Lanka register wins

Photo Courtesy: T20WorldCup/Twitter

Australia’s Women warmed up for their T20 World Cup defence on Tuesday with a battling win over South Africa, but England suffered a setback in a shock 10-wicket hammering by Sri Lanka.

Playing their last game before the tournament begins on Friday, Australian skipper Meg Lanning and deputy Rachael Haynes steered them to a four-wicket victory with three balls to spare in Adelaide.

Lanning (47 from 36 balls) and Haynes (39 from 35) put on a 90-run stand after they slumped to 35-4 in reply to South Africa’s 147-6.

“We’re as ready as we can be. Now it’s just about going out there and putting it on the park,” Lanning said after a build up that saw the four-time World Cup winners beat India and England in a tri-series, but also lose to both sides.

England’s final preparations couldn’t have gone any worse.

Heather Knight won the toss in Adelaide and batted first but her team never got going, struggling to 122-9, with Sri Lanka’s spinners inflicting the damage.

In reply, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Atapattu smashed 78 from 50 balls with fellow opener Hasini Perera unbeaten on 29 as they reached their target without loss inside 13 overs.

“It was a disappointing performance, but I’d rather we got it out of the way ahead of the World Cup,” said Knight. “We’re still in a good place.”

In Brisbane, India warmed up for a tilt at a first ever World Cup crown by beating 2016 champions the West Indies by two runs.

They set the West Indies a very makable 108 to win after being restricted to 107-8 but Stafanie Taylor’s side couldn’t reach the target, managing just 105-7 in their 20 overs.

The 10-team World Cup starts in Sydney on Friday when Australia face India.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia ICC India Women's T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, England, India, West Indies, Australia vs South Africa, England vs Sri Lanka, India vs West Indies, South Africa Women, Australia Women, England Women, Sri Lanka Women, India Women, West Indies Women, Women's T20 World Cup warm-up, Australia Women vs South Africa Women, England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, India Women vs West Indies Women,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Kabaddi World Cup 2020 held in Lahore
Watch: Kabaddi World Cup 2020 held in Lahore
Pakistan, India face off in Kabaddi World Cup
Pakistan, India face off in Kabaddi World Cup
Cholistan Desert Rally 2020 in full swing
Cholistan Desert Rally 2020 in full swing
PSL5 opening ceremony to feature 350 artists
PSL5 opening ceremony to feature 350 artists
Pakistan beat India to win Kabaddi World Cup
Pakistan beat India to win Kabaddi World Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.