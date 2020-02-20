Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in warm-up game

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by five runs in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 warm-up game in Brisbane on Thursday.

Bangladesh, electing to bat first, managed just 111-8 with their batting unit putting on a below-par performance.

Murshida Khatun was the top scorer for the side with her 38-ball 43.

The Pakistan side never really got going in chase of 112 as they lost wickets at regular basis and were eventually dismissed for 106 in 19.4 overs. Jehanara Alam returned with match-winning figures of 4-22 in 3.4 overs.

Javeria Khan was the only batsman who put up some sort of resistance to the Bangladesh bowlers as she made 41 from 34 balls after hitting five boundaries.