Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in warm-up game

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in warm-up game

Photo Courtesy: T20WorldCup/Twitter

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by five runs in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 warm-up game in Brisbane on Thursday.

Bangladesh, electing to bat first, managed just 111-8 with their batting unit putting on a below-par performance.

Murshida Khatun was the top scorer for the side with her 38-ball 43.

The Pakistan side never really got going in chase of 112 as they lost wickets at regular basis and were eventually dismissed for 106 in 19.4 overs. Jehanara Alam returned with match-winning figures of 4-22 in 3.4 overs.

Javeria Khan was the only batsman who put up some sort of resistance to the Bangladesh bowlers as she made 41 from 34 balls after hitting five boundaries.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Pakistan,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL5 opening ceremony to feature 350 artists
PSL5 opening ceremony to feature 350 artists
Pakistan, India face off in Kabaddi World Cup
Pakistan, India face off in Kabaddi World Cup
Cholistan Desert Rally 2020 in full swing
Cholistan Desert Rally 2020 in full swing
Traffic police announce Karachi’s road plan for PSL
Traffic police announce Karachi’s road plan for PSL
Pakistan beat India to win Kabaddi World Cup
Pakistan beat India to win Kabaddi World Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.