West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas injured in road accident

West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas was injured in a road accident in Jamaica, Cricbuzz has reported.

“West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on February 16 in Jamaica,” the association stated. “Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital.”

The association extended its sympathies to the fast-bowler and wished him a speedy and full recovery.

Thomas was not picked for the side’s bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. His last appearance in national colours was in an ODI against Ireland on January 12.