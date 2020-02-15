Saturday, February 15, 2020  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Urdu commentary will be available during PSL 5

Posted: Feb 15, 2020
Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League/Facebook

Urdu commentary will be provided during the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which begins February 20.

“For the first time in the history of the Pakistan Super League, fans and followers of the league will enjoy cricketing-action in the country’s national language,” the PSL stated on its website. “A star-studded commentary panel – including Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis and Urooj Mumtaz – will call action in Urdu for five overs every innings, which will be carried on the local feeds.”

The decision has been taken to allow people to get closer to the game and tournament and provide improved live coverage. Previously, the commentary was all in English.

Former Australia and Netherlands pacer Dirk Nannes, former South African cricketer HD Ackerman and former England cricketers Dominic Cork and Mark Butcher will be making their debuts on the English commentary panel whereas while Danny Morrison, Michael Slater, Alan Wilkins and Jonty Rhodes will return to the league.

The Spidercam will also be a part of the tournament this time around. “The SpiderCam will provide interactions between players and commentators during the two Eliminators and the final in Lahore, giving fans the essence of on-field action. The coverage of the most-anticipated league will be done in full High-Definition by 28 cameras, which include Ultra motion and Super SloMo cameras, and to bring up-and-close experience of every match, SpiderCam and Hawkeye will implemented across all four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – along with real-time graphics and augmented reality.”

