Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again

Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal is once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was reported to have misbehaved with staff members at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore during a fitness test, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken notice of the incident and Umar now faces the prospect of a domestic suspension for his actions.

Umar’s brother Kamran Akmal and former skipper Salman Butt might face a similar ban in the upcoming National One Day Cup as they too didn’t cover themselves in glory during the fitness test.

Kamran and Umar both failed their fitness tests ‘by significant margins’ while Salman stormed out after he wasn’t allowed to reschedule his test.

The controversial trio were in superb form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy when they guided their Central Punjab side to victory in the final against Northern. Kamran and Salman were the second and third-highest scorers in the competition respectively, while Umar smashed 218 in the final to claim the man-of-the-match award.