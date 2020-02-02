Sunday, February 2, 2020  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again

Photo: AFP

Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal is once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was reported to have misbehaved with staff members at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore during a fitness test, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken notice of the incident and Umar now faces the prospect of a domestic suspension for his actions.

Umar’s brother Kamran Akmal and former skipper Salman Butt might face a similar ban in the upcoming National One Day Cup as they too didn’t cover themselves in glory during the fitness test.

Kamran and Umar both failed their fitness tests ‘by significant margins’ while Salman stormed out after he wasn’t allowed to reschedule his test.

The controversial trio were in superb form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy when they guided their Central Punjab side to victory in the final against Northern. Kamran and Salman were the second and third-highest scorers in the competition respectively, while Umar smashed 218 in the final to claim the man-of-the-match award.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kamran Akmal PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem 'Tayyar Hain'
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’
Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again
Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
Twitter isn't ready for PSL 5 anthem 'Tayyar Hain'
Twitter isn’t ready for PSL 5 anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.