Umar Akmal confesses to meeting a bookie

Umar Akmal has reportedly admitted that a bookie approached him before the start of the PSL 2020 and offered him money for match-fixing.

During the investigation with the Anti-Corruption Unit, he has confessed that he was offered millions of rupees by a suspicious man he met in a private gathering. The man wanted him to fix matches of the PSL 2020.

When asked why did he not inform the board about the offer, Akmal said he was “perplexed and panicked”.

Failing to report such an approach for match-fixing is considered an offence as per the ICC ACU.

The Quetta Gladiators’ man was suspended Thursday by the PCB under Article 4.7.1 of its Anti-Corruption Code.

The article is imposed when a cricketer is involved in “exceptional circumstances” that the PCB reckons may undermine the integrity of the sport. The PCB had also seized two cell phones of the player for investigation.

According to sources within the PCB, the board’s ACU already had “concrete evidence” against Akmal.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have picked Anwar Ali as Akmal’s replacement.