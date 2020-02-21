Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Umar Akmal confesses to meeting a bookie

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Umar Akmal confesses to meeting a bookie

File photo

Umar Akmal has reportedly admitted that a bookie approached him before the start of the PSL 2020 and offered him money for match-fixing.

During the investigation with the Anti-Corruption Unit, he has confessed that he was offered millions of rupees by a suspicious man he met in a private gathering. The man wanted him to fix matches of the PSL 2020.

When asked why did he not inform the board about the offer, Akmal said he was “perplexed and panicked”.

Failing to report such an approach for match-fixing is considered an offence as per the ICC ACU.

The Quetta Gladiators’ man was suspended Thursday by the PCB under Article 4.7.1 of its Anti-Corruption Code.

The article is imposed when a cricketer is involved in “exceptional circumstances” that the PCB reckons may undermine the integrity of the sport. The PCB had also seized two cell phones of the player for investigation.

According to sources within the PCB, the board’s ACU already had “concrete evidence” against Akmal.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have picked Anwar Ali as Akmal’s replacement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PSL Quetta Gladiators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan Super League, Umar Akmal,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
PSL5 opening ceremony to feature 350 artists
PSL5 opening ceremony to feature 350 artists
Traffic police announce Karachi’s road plan for PSL
Traffic police announce Karachi’s road plan for PSL
Pakistan, India face off in Kabaddi World Cup
Pakistan, India face off in Kabaddi World Cup
Cholistan Desert Rally 2020 in full swing
Cholistan Desert Rally 2020 in full swing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.