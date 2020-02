Two matches will be played today (Friday) as part of PSL 5.

One will be played in Karachi between Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings while the other will be played in Lahore between the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

The match in Karachi will be played at the National Stadium and will begin at 3pm. The match in Lahore will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium and begin at 7pm.