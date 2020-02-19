Traffic police announce Karachi’s road plan for PSL

The Pakistan Super League begins in Karachi on February 20 and the city’s traffic police have released a plan detailing the roads that will be closed in and around the National Stadium during the matches.

As expected, the roads leading up to the stadium will all be closed during the games, which will affect traffic on some of the city’s major arteries such as Karsaz and University Road.

The Hassan Square and Stadium fly-overs will be closed along with all the roads adjoining the stadium, including Dalmia Road.

Like last year, a shuttle service will be provided from designated parking spots for the convenience of stadium-goers.

Karachi will host matches every day from Thursday to Sunday before action moves to Punjab.

The league returns to the country’s biggest city for four more consecutive match-days from March 12 to March 15.