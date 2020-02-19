Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
The records held at Women’s T20 World Cup

Posted: Feb 19, 2020
Last Updated: 56 mins ago

The Women’s T20 World Cup begins in Australia on Thursday. With an exciting tournament lined up ahead of us, we take a look back at some of the records that may be broken this year.

Australia have won the world championship on four occasions and have their sights set on a fifth title on home soil. However, they know that teams such as England, India and West Indies will not let them claim the title lying down.

With the nature of women’s cricket evolving day by day, many of the old records may be shattered at this year’s Women’s World T20.

