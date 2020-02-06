Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Test skipper Azhar Ali not satisfied with his recent performances

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali has admitted he is not satisfied with his recent performances and hopes to address the slump as Bangladesh come to town.

“I have not been playing that well from the last series or so,” the batsman admitted while replying to a question during a press conference on Thursday. “But the good thing is that I have regained my confidence after scoring a century in my previous Test. I have [also] scored runs in first class cricket so I would like to continue my form.”

He went on to say that it is not easy for a player to keep their form in Test cricket as matches are not played frequently. “I have put in my hard work.”

The captain said that every game in the ICC Test Championship is of vital importance as it has points at stake. He added that the side is focusing on the game in Rawalpindi at the moment and will focus on the upcoming series after that.

Azhar said that the side is looking to head into the Rawalpindi Test with the same lineup which won the Test match against Sri Lanka in Karachi. “We will try to adapt to the conditions in Rawalpindi and play accordingly.”

