Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Tennis star Maria Sharapova retires

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, one of the world’s most recognisable sportswomen, on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis.

“Tennis — I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines. “After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain — to compete on a different type of terrain.”

Sharapova burst into the limelight when she won the Wimbledon in 2004 before becoming the world number in 2005 at the age of 18.

However, the Russian could not scale the heights her young career had promised and has now decided to call it a day after facing problems both on and off the field.

