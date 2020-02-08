Saturday, February 8, 2020  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Talking points from day two of Rawalpindi Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Talking points from day two of Rawalpindi Test

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

It was another good day at the office for Pakistan against Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi. The side were 342-3 at close of second day’s play with Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq looking to exert more pressure on the opposition.

Here are three talking points

1. Babar Azam looking for first huge century: Babar Azam has had a stellar two years in Test cricket but is yet to play his first mammoth knock. The batsman surpassed his highest Test score of 127 not out as he went on to score 143 not out. He will be hoping to continue from here on day three and score his first double century.

2. No respite for Bangladesh bowlers: There was nothing for the Bangladesh bowlers who were given no room for error by the Pakistan batsman. They were taken apart by Shan Masood and Babar Azam who scored tons. Abu Jayed was the only bowler who could manage something as he picked up two wickets.

3. Azhar Ali fails to lead from the front: Despite admitting that he was not satisfied with his performances as Test skipper, the batsman managed just 34 runs in the first innings. He has scored only 250 runs in five games of the ICC World Test Championship at an average of 31.25.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Pakistan Pakistan vs Bangladesh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020, Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test at Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Test, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series 2020, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India claim 10-wicket win over Pakistan in U19 World Cup
India claim 10-wicket win over Pakistan in U19 World Cup
Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again
Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again
Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final
Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Pakistan U19 vice-captain Haider Ali confident ahead of India clash
Pakistan U19 vice-captain Haider Ali confident ahead of India clash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.