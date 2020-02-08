Talking points from day two of Rawalpindi Test

It was another good day at the office for Pakistan against Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi. The side were 342-3 at close of second day’s play with Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq looking to exert more pressure on the opposition.

Here are three talking points

1. Babar Azam looking for first huge century: Babar Azam has had a stellar two years in Test cricket but is yet to play his first mammoth knock. The batsman surpassed his highest Test score of 127 not out as he went on to score 143 not out. He will be hoping to continue from here on day three and score his first double century.

2. No respite for Bangladesh bowlers: There was nothing for the Bangladesh bowlers who were given no room for error by the Pakistan batsman. They were taken apart by Shan Masood and Babar Azam who scored tons. Abu Jayed was the only bowler who could manage something as he picked up two wickets.

3. Azhar Ali fails to lead from the front: Despite admitting that he was not satisfied with his performances as Test skipper, the batsman managed just 34 runs in the first innings. He has scored only 250 runs in five games of the ICC World Test Championship at an average of 31.25.