Cricket

Talking points from day one of Rawalpindi Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh kicked off in Rawalpindi. It was a good day for the hosts as they had the opposition dismissed for 233 runs on the opening day of the match.

Here are the talking points of the fixture.

1. Shaheen Afridi stands out from the rest: The left-arm pacer has been a bit of a workhorse lately and continues to put on impressive performance despite not being given much rest. He proved to be the best of the lot by returning with figures of 4-53. The pacer was on target right from the start and there were not many errors throughout his game from his side.

2. Naseem Shah needs to get it together: On a day where Shaheen thrived, Naseem Shah did not manage to perform according to expectations. His line and length were not up to the mark. He finished with below par figures of 1-61 in 16 overs at an average of 3.81.

3. Bangladesh batting lineup puts on wobbling performance: It was not a great day with the bat for the visitors who were bowled out for just 233 in the evening session. There were no significant contribution by its batsmen, except for Mohammad Mithun who made 63 off 140 deliveries.     

Bangladesh Pakistan Pakistan vs Bangladesh
 
