T20 World Cup: Skipper Bismah backs ‘match-winners’ to inspire Pakistan

Pakistan Women skipper Bismah Maroof believes her side boasts a number of players that can turn the tide in their team’s favour at any moment in the T20 World Cup.

“Our squad possesses match-winners and players who can turn the game on its head, which is very exciting for us in a tournament where every game matters,” she was quoted in a statement on the tournament’s website. “One victory can easily be the difference between qualifying for the semi-finals and not making it.”

The left-handed batter went on to say that one player and one moment can decide a win, backing the duo of Syeda Aroob Shah and Ayesha Naseem will perform well in the event.

Commenting on her side’s recent string of performances, Bismah stated that they have been playing some very good cricket over the past year and have produced some great performances in the T20I format. The Pakistan skipper said her side is keen on using all the hard work they have put in to their advantage in Australia.

She stated that the brand of cricket which they have been playing and the manner of their performances has been really important to them. “We want to continue to play in the same way over the next few weeks, and hopefully that can lead us to success in Australia.”