Sydney Sixers win Big Bash League 2019-20

The Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in a rain-affected final at the Sydney Cricket Ground to win the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Saturday.

It was the second title win for Moises Henriques’ side.

The match was reduced to 12 overs per side after rain delayed the start of play.

Sixers, batting first, put on 116-5 with Josh Philippe playing a fiery knock of 52 from 29 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and three sixes. Jordan Silk and Steve Smith made 27 and 21 respectively.

Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell bagged two wickets for the Stars.

The Melbourne side were in trouble right from the start. They put on a feeble resistance in the run chase and finished at 97-6 in 20 overs.

There were not much contributions by the batsmen. Nick Larkin who made a 26-ball 38 after hitting with the help of two fours and two sixes.

Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon two wickets for the side.