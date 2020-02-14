South Africa call off proposed tour to Pakistan

South Africa have called off their tour of Pakistan as they look to manage the players’ workload but the series may take place later on if the two boards manage to find a window for it.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan had earlier said South Africa’s head of security will be travelling to the country during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to assess security conditions, while adding that the South African board was comfortable with the idea of touring Pakistan.

The tour was expected to take place after the PSL but logistical issues were already going to make it a difficult to pull off.

South Africa were to finish their tour of India on March 18, while Pakistan players only get free after the PSL final on March 22.

The Indian Premier League then begins on March 28, leaving a very small gap for three T20Is to take place.