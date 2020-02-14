Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa call off proposed tour to Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
South Africa call off proposed tour to Pakistan

Photo: AFP

South Africa have called off their tour of Pakistan as they look to manage the players’ workload but the series may take place later on if the two boards manage to find a window for it.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan had earlier said South Africa’s head of security will be travelling to the country during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to assess security conditions, while adding that the South African board was comfortable with the idea of touring Pakistan.

The tour was expected to take place after the PSL but logistical issues were already going to make it a difficult to pull off.

South Africa were to finish their tour of India on March 18, while Pakistan players only get free after the PSL final on March 22.

The Indian Premier League then begins on March 28, leaving a very small gap for three T20Is to take place.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Franchises announce replacement players for PSL 5
Franchises announce replacement players for PSL 5
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Watch: Kabaddi World Cup 2020 held in Lahore
Watch: Kabaddi World Cup 2020 held in Lahore
Naseem Shah becomes youngest cricketer to take Test hat-trick
Naseem Shah becomes youngest cricketer to take Test hat-trick
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.