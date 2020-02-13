South Africa board comfortable with touring Pakistan: Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan has said South Africa’s head of security will be coming to Pakistan to assess the situation before the side’s tour to the country after the Pakistan Super League (PSL), ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“Their head of security is expected in Pakistan during the initial games of the PSL. He has all the security plans for each of the different venues,” Wasim was quoted as saying by the website. “He and the board of South Africa are very comfortable with touring.”

Wasim, however, added that there will be logistical issues to sort out. “We have to make it work logistically as South Africa finish the tour of India on March 18 and we don’t finish the PSL till March 22,” he said. “For them to go back and come again won’t be possible so we will have to see whether we can have them sit in the UAE […] and provide them the support and practice facilities, or we fly them straight in here and provide all that here.”

The 48-year-old says the situation will become clearer by the end of the month. “The tour of South Africa is very much a waiting game now and by the end of the month we should have a clear position.”

The board’s managing director revealed that they have suggested Rawalpindi as a possible venue due to the high number of matches that have been played in Lahore and Karachi recently.

“Lahore and Karachi venues have been diluted because we have been playing our entire cricket here and because of that the wickets here are also suffering,” said Wasim.”We now have Rawalpindi as a venue available. For me, it makes sense to go there and play the three matches. I have suggested Rawalpindi as a venue to South Africa and they are comfortable with the suggestion.”