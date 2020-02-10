Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Sir Vivian Richards hails record-breaking pacers Naseem Shah, Hasnain

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Legendary West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards has praised the Pakistan fast-bowling duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

Vivian Richards is the mentor of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators and will soon be mentoring Naseem and Hasnain, both of whom play for the defending champions.

“Quality at its best,” the legendary cricketer tweeted. “I’m so very proud to be a part of the Team Quetta family who keeps finding and nurturing such impeccable talents like Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. Brilliant work lads.”

Naseem became the youngest player to take a Test hat-trick during the Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh, while Hasnain is the youngest player to take a hat-trick in T20Is.

Naseem and Hasnain will be a part of Quetta Gladiators as they begin their title defence against two-time champions Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.  

