Cricket

Shaniera ‘Bhabi’ gets a special gift from Karachi Kings

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former Pakistan skipper and incumbent Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram, is all set for PSL as gets a personalised T-shirt gifted to her.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday she shared her excitement with a  picture of her Karachi Kings jersey. The shirt does not have Shaniera’s name but has ‘Bhabi’ [sister-in-law] written on it.

“Yeah, the first time anyone personalised my T-shirt and I couldn’t be more proud, thank you Karachi Kings, now let’s win this in style !!!!!,” reads the caption.

The Kings have played two matches so far. They won their first match against Peshawar Zalmi but lost to Quetta Gladiators.

