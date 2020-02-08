Shan scores ton as Pakistan near lead in Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan were 206-3 at tea on the second day of the Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Starting the afternoon session, opening batsman Shan Masood and Babar Azam, who is batting at number four, put on a 112-run partnership for the third wicket.

Masood went on to score a delightful 100 before getting cleaned up by Taijul Islam before the break. Babar also raised his bat for a half-century and is batting steadily at 69.

The hosts trail by 27 runs after having dismissed the visitors for 233 on the first day of the series opener.

Pakistan had a poor start to their first innings as Abid Ali headed back after edging the cherry to wicketkeeper Liton Das off Abu Jayed’s bowling without scoring.

Skipper Azhar Ali and opener Masood then put on a 91-run partnership for the second wicket. Abu Jayed got his second wicket of the day as the Pakistan captain was caught by Najmul Hussain Shanto for 34.