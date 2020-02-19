Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Request for Sammy’s honorary citizenship on president’s table: Zalmi owner

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Urges PCB chairman to 'pursue' it

Javed Afridi, the owner of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, has requested the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board to help him get his team captain Darren Sammy the honorary citizenship of Pakistan.

“We requested honorary citizenship for Darren Sammy and it is almost on the table of president,” Afridi said during the unveiling of PSL 2020 trophy in Karachi on Wednesday.

The Zalmi owner said the request will soon be approved, if the PCB chairman “pursues” it or makes a phone call.

He said Sammy was one of the first cricketers who had agreed to play the PSL 2 final in Pakistan in 2017.

Afridi said he will share Sammy’s voice notes with the PCB chairman and others at the right time.

“That was too emotional for Pakistan," he added.

