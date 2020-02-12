Records tumble as Nepal dismiss USA for record joint-lowest ODI total

Records tumbled in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between United States of America and hosts Nepal at Kirtipur on Wednesday.

Nepal dismissed the visitors for the joint-lowest ODI score in history after getting them all out for just 35, with spinner Sandeep Lamichhane claiming his country’s best-ever figures of 6-16 in six overs.

The hosts went on to complete the run chase in 5.2 overs. It was the third highest victory in 50-over ODI history in terms of balls remaining as well as the lowest number of deliveries ever bowled in a finished ODI.