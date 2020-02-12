Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Records tumble as Nepal dismiss USA for record joint-lowest ODI total

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Records tumble as Nepal dismiss USA for record joint-lowest ODI total

Photo Courtesy: ICC

Records tumbled in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between United States of America and hosts Nepal at Kirtipur on Wednesday.

Nepal dismissed the visitors for the joint-lowest ODI score in history after getting them all out for just 35, with spinner Sandeep Lamichhane claiming his country’s best-ever figures of 6-16 in six overs.

The hosts went on to complete the run chase in 5.2 overs. It was the third highest victory in 50-over ODI history in terms of balls remaining as well as the lowest number of deliveries ever bowled in a finished ODI.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nepal United States of America
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Nepal, United States of America, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal vs USA, USA vs Nepal
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Franchises announce replacement players for PSL 5
Franchises announce replacement players for PSL 5
Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final
Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final
Naseem Shah becomes youngest cricketer to take Test hat-trick
Naseem Shah becomes youngest cricketer to take Test hat-trick
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.