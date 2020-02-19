Quetta Gladiators: Players to watch out for in PSL5

Quetta Gladiators finally won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last year after tasting defeat in two previous finals and will now be looking to become the first side to defend their crown.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will have a point to prove after being removed from the helm of the international side and has a whole host of great talent at his disposal to make history.

The side has two of the country’s finest young pacers in Naseem Shah and Muhammad Husnain while also having a lot of experience in the side in players like Sarfaraz and Shane Watson.

Here are two players that can help Quetta retain their title:

Jason Roy: It may seem strange to include the England opener ahead of the veteran Watson, who was not only the tournament’s top-scorer but also the man of the tournament as he guided Quetta to the title.

However, Roy is a younger, leaner and fitter version of Watson and is at the peak of his powers as compared to the Australian who turns 39 in a few months’ time.

The World Cup winner is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world and has the ability to take the game away from any team when he gets going.

Roy’s has a strike-rate of 107.27 in ODIs and 147.51 in T20Is and the right-hander was exceptional in 2019 for England. He averaged 70.41 in ODIs at a strike-rate of 118.18 as helped guide his side to their maiden World Cup triumph.

Since the start of 2018, Roy has averaged 32.33 in T20Is at a strike-rate of 167.96.

If he can bring that form to Quetta Gladiators, then it will be very difficult to stop the side.

Fawad Ahmed: Another slightly controversial choice considering Sarfaraz has the duo of Naseem and Husnain to call upon, but the skipper is one of the best around when it comes to deploying his spinners.

Leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed and left-arm spinner Muhammad Nawaz will look to suffocate the opposition in the middle overs by cutting off the boundaries and getting a few wickets along the way.

The leg-spinner was one of Sarfaraz’s go-to bowlers last year but suffered a gruesome injury after being hit in the face by a ball and his ability to stop the flow of runs will be vital for Quetta, especially considering the departure of Sohail Tanvir.

Fawad impressed during the recently concluded Big Bash League and his economy of 6.9 was the best for any bowler with 10 or more wickets.

The 38-year-old’s ability to stop runs will build pressure and allow other bowlers to get among the wickets as well.