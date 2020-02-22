Saturday, February 22, 2020  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Viv Richard joins side in Karachi

Photo: Saj Sadiq/Twitter

West Indian cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards has joined Quetta Gladiators in Karachi to resume his duties at the team’s mentor.

He was received in Karachi by team owner Nadeem Omar and head coach Moin Khan.

Richards has been Gladiators’ mentor since the very first season of the Pakistan Super League.

Gladiators’ opener Shane Watson, in a statement issued before start of the PSL5, said he cannot wait to reconnect with Richards.

“I can’t wait to be back with Quetta Gladiators for another season of PSL,” Watson had said.

“One of my true highlights is being around one of my heroes Sir Vivian Richards. I can’t wait to reconnect with him at another season of the PSL.”

The all rounder had a list of questions he wanted to ask the side’s mentor.

PSL Quetta Gladiators Viv Richard
 
