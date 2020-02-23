Quetta Gladiators lodge ball-tampering complaint against Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz

Quetta Gladiators have lodged an official complaint against Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz for ball-tampering during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash on Saturday.

Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed his side has made an official complaint to the match official after the two sides clashed at the National Stadium of Karachi in a repeat of last year’s final.

The match was won by Peshawar by six wickets to condemn defending champions Quetta to their only defeat of the tournament so far.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal smashed a century in the chase after Quetta had been restricted to only 148-5. Wahab had shone with figures of 2-21 before Akmal stole the show in the second innings.

There had been ugly scenes after the game as well when there were altercations between players from both sides.