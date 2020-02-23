Sunday, February 23, 2020  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quetta Gladiators lodge ball-tampering complaint against Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Quetta Gladiators lodge ball-tampering complaint against Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Quetta Gladiators have lodged an official complaint against Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz for ball-tampering during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash on Saturday.

Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed his side has made an official complaint to the match official after the two sides clashed at the National Stadium of Karachi in a repeat of last year’s final.

The match was won by Peshawar by six wickets to condemn defending champions Quetta to their only defeat of the tournament so far.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal smashed a century in the chase after Quetta had been restricted to only 148-5. Wahab had shone with figures of 2-21 before Akmal stole the show in the second innings.

There had been ugly scenes after the game as well when there were altercations between players from both sides.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
Kamran century guides Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Quetta Gladiators
Kamran century guides Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.