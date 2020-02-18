PSL’s total prize money to be worth $1 million

The winners of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) are expected to enjoy a windfall of cash with $500,000 going to the team that wins the final at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 22.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a total PSL prize money of $1 million in a press release, with the runners-up being guaranteed $200,000 as well.

The player crowned the man of the match will receive $4,500 in each game, while the tournament’s best player, batsman and bowler will get $80,000 each.

There is also a Spirit of Cricket award worth $80,000, while cash awards for the tournament’s best catch, run-out and most sixes will take the total prize money for the tournament to $1 million.

“The 34-match 32-day PSL 2020 will be the biggest cricket extravaganza to take place in Pakistan and first since the six-team Asia Cup 2008,” said the press release. “Twelve years ago, the then four Test playing countries were joined by the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong in a 13-match tournament in Karachi and Lahore. Sri Lanka had defeated India in the final at the National Stadium by 100 runs.”