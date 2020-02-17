PSL5 opening ceremony to feature 350 artists

The lineup of artists that will perform in the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League 2020 has been announced.

“As many as 350 artists will perform in the opening ceremony of the PSL 2020 which will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday,” a Pakistan Cricket Board press release read. “The metropolitan city is expected to be set alight as artists from different music genres – Sufi, pop, rock, bhangra and folk – will come together to perform at what will be the biggest opening ceremony in the history of the PSL.”

Artists Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will perform on the occasion.

Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform the PSL 5 anthem Tayyar Hain.

The skies of Karachi will also be lit up by a spectacular fireworks display.

The opening ceremony will be held on February 20 ahead of the opening fixture between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champion Islamabad United.

The hour-long opening ceremony will kick-off at 6:45pm while the match will begin at 9pm.