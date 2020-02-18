PSL to observe cancer awareness days

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will observe childhood and breast cancer awareness days in the league’s fifth edition.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has joined hands with the Indus Hospital and Pink Ribbon Pakistan to observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Day during the fifth edition of the PSL,” the tournament stated on its website. “The Childhood Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on February 22 and the Breast Cancer Awareness Day will be marked on March 7 and on both occasions teams, match officials and commentators will be involved in the support of the two campaigns.”

PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the step is being taken as part of the board’s corporate social responsibility. “We are currently in partnerships both with the Shahid Afridi Foundation and the British Asian Trust and will continue to support genuine causes in various sectors across the country.”

PSL first observed a Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on February 15, 2019 in Dubai when Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators played their games wearing gold ribbons.

Breast Cancer Awareness Day was marked on March 11 in 2019 with Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi taking to the field wearing pink ribbons.