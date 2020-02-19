PSL 5 trophy unveiled in Karachi

The trophy for the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was exhibited at the Karachi’s National Stadium on Wednesday after being unveiled by squash legend Jehangir Khan.

Franchise skippers and owners, along with members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), were also present on the occasion.

Intezar ka waqt khatam hua! Here is your first look at the #HBLPSLV trophy! What do you think? #TayyarHo? pic.twitter.com/FY6rP9SOQJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2020

The PSL 2020 begins in Karachi on Thursday with defending champions Quetta Gladiators playing two-time champions Islamabad United in the opening fixture.