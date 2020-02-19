Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Cricket

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PSL 5 trophy unveiled in Karachi

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League

The trophy for the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was exhibited at the Karachi’s National Stadium on Wednesday after being unveiled by squash legend Jehangir Khan.

Franchise skippers and owners, along with members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), were also present on the occasion.

The PSL 2020 begins in Karachi on Thursday with defending champions Quetta Gladiators playing two-time champions Islamabad United in the opening fixture.

