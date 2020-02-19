Players to look out for at Women’s T20 World Cup

The Women’s T20 World Cup is about to kick off in Australia on Friday with 10 teams competing to be crowned the champions of the world in the shortest format. The tournament boasts a number of global stars looking to further prove their mettle and take their country to glory.

Here are some of the players that are expected to light up the competition.

Ellyse Perry (Australia): The Australian all-rounder, who is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history with 36 scalps to her name, can work wonders in all departments of the game. She has been a veteran campaigner for the Southern Stars and will be looking to guide the defending champions to their fifth World Cup title.

Nat Sciver (England): With a strike rate of 111.48, the 27-year-old is a handy player for any side and has the ability to turn any game on its head. She was part of the England side that won the Cricket World Cup in 2017 and will be looking to be a winner in the shortest format as well.

Nida Dar (Pakistan): The all-rounder made history by becoming the first female Pakistan cricketer to sign a contract with the Women’s Big Bash League. Nida and the Pakistan team management have both stated they will be looking to make most of her experience in Australia.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand): Another veteran in the list is Suzie Bates, who is the all-time highest scorer in the tournament’s history with 881 runs to her name. This will probably be her last World Cup and she would love to take her side to glory after falling short in 2009 and 2010.

Smriti Mandhana (India): The opening batsman has a knack of providing solid starts to her team with her aggressive intent at the crease. She has had an impressive 2020 so far, with 216 runs coming from five games at an average of 43.20 and strike rate of 136.70.

Deandra Dottin (West Indies): The West Indies pacer has the best-ever figures in a T20 World Cup. Her spell of 5-5 against Bangladesh in 2018 showed just how lethal she can be with the ball and she can be equally destructive with the bat as well, with 2,368 runs to her name.

Dane van Niekerk (South Africa): The all-rounder from Pretoria can change her batting style depending on the situation of the game. She has a batting average of 29.60 and has bagged 59 wickets in 79 games. The Proteas will be looking to make the most of her experience in the Women’s Big Bash League.